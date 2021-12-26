It is better than Beltrán, they would have already offered it to Chivas but Leaño does not want it

Marcelo Michel Leaño would not accept the arrival of more footballers to Chivas.

December 26, 2021 10:31 am

The directive of Chivas could have a chance to sign one of the best midfielders in Liga MX, because according to TUDN, Striped I would be looking for a way to add to Alexis vega even if I had to carry out a player exchange with Chivas.

One of the footballers who has been on the radar of Chivas for several years is Carlos Rodriguez, who according to ESPN would have been offered to Blue Cross, so that Striped I could also put it as a bargaining chip so that it goes to Chivas.

But nevertheless, Marcelo Michel Leaño I would not be so convinced of having Charly rodriguezThis is due to his high salary, which according to Salary Sport would be 21.4 million pesos per season, which would not be adjusted to the project of the coach of Chivas, who prefers to play with young homegrown players who have a lower salary.

The competition that Charly Rodríguez would have in Chivas

Charly rodriguez would compete for a spot on the half court of Chivas with players like Jesús Molina, Sergio Flores, Alan Torres and Fernando “Nene” Beltrán, so Rodríguez could end up being a starter in the Guadalajara if Leaño accept the change.

