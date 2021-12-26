Individual interest and common welfare | Editorials | Opinion

The threat is not minor, France recommends applying the booster dose three months after receiving the second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

There are dissenting opinions regarding the decision of the Ministry of Health to declare the anti-COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in Ecuador, becoming the first country in the region to adopt the measure to lessen the impact of omicron.

The advance of the omicron variant in the world caused more than 2,000 flights to be canceled on Thursday 24, affecting the celebration of Christmas Eve. But, more than the negative economic and social impact of new confinements, the greatest danger is that the hospital systems will be saturated again and this will lead to thousands of infected people being unable to receive medical attention and increasing their risk of dying.

In social networks, on the one hand, the obligatory nature of the vaccine and the requirement to present the card as proof of having received the two doses or a recent laboratory certificate stating that one is not a carrier of the coronavirus is applauded as a sign of responsibility . On the other side, those who argue that both measures threaten individual freedom, that the vaccine does not prevent contracting the virus, and that rather the State should invest in more tests to detect the virus, protest.

The Ministry of Public Health indicates that it was based on the Organic Health Law and the Constitution, since the State must guarantee comprehensive health care for the general population, putting that interest before the individual.

The threat is not minor, France recommends applying the booster dose three months after receiving the second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. And the World Health Organization highlights that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has already been detected in 110 countries and continues to spread exponentially, doubling its cases in the communities where it is transmitted in two and three days.

Citizens should meditate on the causes associated with the measures taken, as this public health issue significantly affects the general state budget and will be delayed if action is not taken with the common good in mind. (OR)