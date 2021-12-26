“I’m tired of being like Mother Teresa”

Britney Spears has lived through the most turbulent months of her life in which she has had to fight with all her might against the legal guardianship to which she was subjected by her father for more than a decade. The singer had a real legal battle in which she has finally come out winning. A bittersweet victory since today she is very disappointed by the “humiliating” treatment she has received during all this time from her family.

The popular artist who lived through her golden age in the nineties has used her great media exposure on social networks to stoke some members of her family such as her mother Lynne and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. “I am tired of being as understanding as Mother Teresa. If you’ve been rude to me, then it’s over … Peace! This is a message for my family for hurting me more than they will ever know, ”the 39-year-old singer begins expressing.

“I know the guardianship is about to end, but I want justice. I’m only 1.60 tall and I’ve had to be an adult all my life… Do you know how hard that is? ‘where thousands of followers show their support for the singer after this hard decade.

His bad relationship with Jamie Lynn Spears

The relationship between Britney Spears and her sister is not going through its best moment. The singer does not understand how the protagonist of ‘Zoey 101’ did not help her get out of legal guardianship during all the previous years of torture. “If you are like my family, who says things like I’m sorry, you are in a guardianship, probably thinking that you are different to be able to fuck,” said the interpreter of ‘Toxic’.