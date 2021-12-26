“If I keep doing the same I’m going to die”

The history of cinema, especially that of the last 20 years, is peppered with several examples of certainly memorable physical transformations. Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Joaquin Phoenix or Matthew McConaughey have starred in some of the most spectacular in several different films, but before any of them even dreamed of being an actor, Robert De Niro (77) set a precedent in Wild bull (1980), the film directed by Martin Scorsese about boxer Jake La Motta.

Robert De Niro: the pioneer

Before Christian Bale existed, Robert De Niro was the king of transformation, and no movie shows him better than the classic Martin Scorsese, which tells part of the life of the Italian-American fighter who died in 2017, who became champion of the middleweight world and was the first to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson. La Motta’s self-destructive behavior in and out of the ring was very well internalized by De Niro, who used his physique to emphasize that dark side of the boxer. At the time of the film’s release, De Niro’s 27-pound weight gain was the most of any actor for a roleBut what made it particularly special was it went from one extreme to the other during filming.

Enlarge Robert De NIro in ‘Wild Bull’. As.com

Christian Bale: the worthy successor

Able to eat coffee, water, an apple and a can of tuna a day (approximately 250 Kcal) to lose 27 kg and stay in the 55 kg with which he played his character in The Machinist (2004) or to go to the opposite extreme and ingest about 4,000 Kcal a day to achieve the imposing physique that required the occasion to give life to Batman on the big screen, the truth is that Christian Bale (45) has lived in a continuous roller coaster as far as its weight is concerned. “I’m done with the drastic weight changes. I have become a little more bored with age and I feel that if I continue doing the same as until now, I will die ”, joked Bale (47), whose transformations in The fighter (2010), which earned him an Oscar, American hustle (2013) or Vice (2018) have also been surprising.

Enlarge Christian Bale in the movie Ford vs Ferrari. Merrick morton EFE

Tom Hardy: the most chameleonic

Tom Hardy (43) does not lag behind Bale and throughout his career, which started with the legendary series Band of brothers, has adopted different appearances that have required many hours of gym and many other makeup. “A price is paid after any drastic change. It’s easier when you’re young and I’ve probably damaged my body enough. As you get older it is more complicated because you have to change your appearance quickly and it is not so easy when you are also rolling continuously. Going from one extreme to the other is hard and I already have some joints that sound when they shouldn’t, ”explains the Englishman who has been difficult to recognize in The Dark Knight or as Al Capone.

Enlarge Tom Hardy. MARIO ANZUONI REUTERS

Joaquin Phoenix: The Ultimate Joker

To get into the skin of the Joker, the Puerto Rican-born actor underwent a restrictive diet that he had to point out at the time since rumor had it that he fed exclusively on an apple a day for four months to lose the 23 kilos required by the role. And, although there was some truth in the rumors, the Joker lived not only on apples. “I didn’t just feed myself an apple a day. He also had other vegetables like lettuce and steamed green beans. It is not something new in my career and I also performed the diet under medical supervision so that at all times it was controlled and within parameters. healthy, “Phoenix (46) told Access, which is in fact vegan and actively participates in animal advocacy campaigns.

Enlarge Joaquin Phoenix. MARIO ANZUONI REUTERS

Matthew McConaughey: 20 kilos worth an Oscar

The Texas actor is another of those who have had to go to great lengths to put himself in the shoes of one of his characters. McConaughey (51) had to lose almost 20 kilos to shoot the movie Dallas Buyers Club. In order to achieve that lean and haggard appearance that he shows in the film, which won him the Oscar in 2014, he had to adhere to a hypocaloric diet in which he ate protein sources such as fish or chicken, but also vegetables or egg whites. Egg washed down with some Diet Coke. “I am not going to lie. The diet was extreme. I lost four kilos a week, “he said at the time.