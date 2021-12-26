I was in … the production stage of “Encanto”

The Disney team, guided by Camilo García Escobar, toured Colombian settings such as Cartagena de Indias, Palenque de San Basilio and the Eje Cafetero. / Camilo García Escobar

Finally came the long-awaited Disney movie Encanto; beautiful, colorful, full of elements, meaning and symbols that identify Colombia. Seeing the film took me back to 2018, when I was asked to be the national guide for the group of creators of Encanto: an exciting challenge.

The first question – strictly speaking – that I asked one of the directors was: why did they choose Colombia? The answer powerfully caught my attention: they, interested in making a film that showed Latin American culture, discovered that Colombia could be its best representative and show many of its riches, since they found that more than 65 languages ​​are spoken in this nation, which in she produces the best soft coffee in the world and that the native plants that give rise to chocolate are typical of the Amazon rainforests of this territory. They were amazed to learn that this was the country that gave rise to the myth of El Dorado, that there are coasts both in the Caribbean Sea and in the Pacific Ocean, that there are Amazonian jungles, Andean forests, mangroves, paramos, snow-capped peaks, deserts, tepuis. , coral reefs …

On the other hand, they were also amazed to learn that our miscegenation includes genetics as dissimilar as European, Afro, indigenous, Middle Eastern and even Indo-European, and that this brings as a consequence an abundance of cultural expressions, rhythms musicals and incredibly quirky people. But, above all, the things that amazed the visitors were the joy, the warmth, the passion and the excellent disposition that they saw in many Colombians, and these were the main virtues embodied in the characteristic gifts of the film’s characters. In other words: they were surprised to learn that Colombia is perhaps the richest country in the world in diversity and, in my opinion, the film gives a good account of it.

Something special about the relationship with the group was the sincerity that reigned between us: we talked about all the good, admirable and positive things that we could think of, but we also discussed not so positive issues that, obviously, are also part of our history, our culture and perhaps our idiosyncrasy. While violence cannot be denied, it is important to note that Colombia is much more than civil wars, drug trafficking, corruption and violence. They saw the good and the possible: surely they were able to discover the incredible human wealth that inhabits these lands.

The humanity of the visitors left its mark in all the places where they arrived. The Disney entourage was represented by six talented personalities, including Byron Howard and Jared Bush, the geniuses behind Zootopia Y Moana; Lin-Manuel Miranda, famous for his work Hamilton, critically acclaimed; his father, Luis Miranda, an activist who defends Latino communities in the United States; Bryan Davidson, tireless creative director; Thomas Macdougall, current president of Disney Music, who has worked on creative strategy and music production on each of Disney’s films since The Lion King and in Pixar’s from Toy story.

Of Byron Howard I would highlight his capacity for observation; of Jared Bush, his joy, his curiosity, the sharpness of his questions and his good will; from Bryan Davidson, the ability to work, his responsibility and his sense of commitment; I clearly remember Thomas Macdougall’s kindness and good spirit; of Lin-Manuel, his simplicity, and the mischief and spark of his father. I remember, above all, the great human quality and generosity of the group in general: from the first moment they adopted me as one of the team. My gratitude to them, that generous gesture of having named the character with my name: Camilo (the one whose power is to change shape and become whoever he wants at any time), and to put in him certain gestures that are recognized in me, is one of the most gratifying gifts I have received from them.

Due to some confidentiality clauses signed, I cannot reveal many details of our trip, but I can refer to some memorable historical and architectural tours in Cartagena, where a renowned Colombian architect took us to see the interior of some of the best preserved buildings in the Center Historical; or the cultural and musical exhibition of the artists in Palenque de San Basilio, their native language and the demonstrations of mapalé, puya, son and la pava; interviews with renowned musicians, chefs, luthiers, Colombian producers and choreographers; the museums and exhibitions of typical and historical costumes; handicraft samples and local trades such as stonework, the production of fermented drinks, the weaving of hats and even archaeological samples. Of course: I cannot fail to mention the visit to the coffee region ―my home― to the Cocora Valley, the trip in Willys and the incredible experience provided by Hacienda Bambusa as exponents of this exuberant region of Colombia. It was a journey with many challenges, but wonderful and unforgettable. Certainly repeatable!

At a time when polarization, class hatred, manifestations of violence both in the streets and on social media, and vehement rejection of those who have contrary ideas are the order of the day, I think it would be good to get soaked for the message of reconciliation in the film. Being the guide of this select group was a great opportunity that I had to show the beauty of Colombia to a company as respected as Disney, which has an audience of millions of people, and therefore this is a great opportunity that Colombians have. for the world to see a different face of the country.

I feel a special gratitude for the fact that the directors have wanted to show us a hopeful message, in which forgiveness and good coexistence are an imperative if we really want to save our common home, and it is at the same time an opportunity to reconsider, recognize the power of the good that exists between us, smooth our rough edges, see the positive side of things and work hand in hand to solve the problems that are affecting this beautiful house called Colombia.

* Biologist and tour guide.