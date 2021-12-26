Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute when Kathy Voytko replaces Sutton Foster on ‘Music Man’ after Covid-19 diagnosis

The actor and two-time Tony Award winner thanked Kathy Voytko, who plays Sutton Foster’s understudy as Marian Paroo on “The Music Man,” following her performance this week. Jackman told the audience that Voytko had only had her first rehearsal earlier that day. His comments were captured by an audience member and posted on Instagram.

“This is a moment that we have never known. We are in our fourth preview, we are all learning, so swingers and substitutes have not had a chance to learn, “said Jackman. “They watch from the corner of a room while we rehearse, while we practice over and over again. They can just look and write notes and then five hours before the performance, they say, ‘By the way, you’re ready.’ , you have a wig setting, come on! “

Jackman asked other alternates to join him on stage as he spoke.

“I’m excited because it humbles me,” he continued. “His courage, his brilliance, his dedication, his talent. The swings, the substitutes, are the basis of Broadway ”.

Foster revealed in his Instagram Stories on Friday that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He praised Voytko saying that he “trashed” her performance. “Thankful to all the swings and substitutes who keep all the programs going, now and forever,” Foster concluded in her message. “And Hugh Jackman… you are a class act. Get tested, vaccinated, get a booster! Stay safe and healthy for everyone. “ “The Music Man” is currently in previews at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City. The show will officially open on February 10. Several Broadway shows have temporarily stopped their performances due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

