Hugh Jackman asks for help on Instagram to use a microwave

Hugh jackman, the intrepid Wolverine, the brave Jean Valjean or Van Helsing, the vampire slayer who seeks to assassinate Dracula, has surprised his followers on Instagram, and not by returning to a role that requires superhuman strength and ability. And it is that the Hollywood actor has recorded a video trying to use a microwave oven, Y has asked for help your followers to use it.

In the post in question, Hugh taps the buttons on the microwave, claiming that he has no idea how to use it. This says in the post: “The problem is real. It’s 11 AM in quarantine and I still don’t know how to make the microwave last more than 30 seconds! “He writes.

Hugh himself seems frustrated, and the video starts: “Okay, it’s 11 in the morning. And this is my microwave and still I do not know how it works. When I give start it gives me 30 seconds, and I keep pressing it, each time, because I need to put it longer. Can someone explain how it works please “.

This says in the video that he has untied the laughter from the fans in the comments: “Give it up and go back to the Blueberries” says one. “Google it,” another follower recommends. Still, there have been many others who have wanted to help Hugh: “I think you have to keep pressing the start button and it will add 30 seconds each time. At least that is how mine works,” one fan advised, although all pointed to the same direction to fix their microwave battle.

It seems that the solution to Wolverine’s microwave problem is to press the start button more than once.

Other anecdotes of Hugh Jackman

It is not the first time that he has seen Hugh jackman in a situation as funny as this, and is that, according to his friend Gus Worland tells in Something to Talk About the problem they have when they have to pay the bill: “He usually has people with him, or they invite him, so he just goes in and out It’s a problem for me, I’m not sure I have enough money left on my credit cards to continue with this. “

