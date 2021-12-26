Honda Civic Type R to be at the 2022 Tokyo Motor Show

The new generation Honda Civic Type R will be at the Tokyo Auto Show. It will be displayed as a prototype and will sport a camouflage wrap.

In fact, Honda will present an ‘action-packed test drive video’ to publicize the development of the model. The brand ensures that the production vehicle will arrive sometime in 2022 and it will be the Type R for better performance.

Although its specific camouflage does not allow to have a complete image, some elements of the redesigned aerodynamic package like the wide fenders, sport bumpers, a large rear spoiler and a rear diffuser with three tailpipes located in the center.

Hot hatch: data

It should be remembered that the hot hatch has already been seen at the Nurburgring, Germany and during tests at the Suzuki circuit in Japan. With this, the model could try get the records back of its predecessor.

With all this electrification, the new generation is expected to keep the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 310 hp and 400 Nm of torque of its predecessor, as well as the cmanual gearbox six-speed transmission that sends power to the front axle.

In fact, the new hot hatch is likely get more power to stay in the competition, thanks to an improved chassis and electronics that will allow you to be faster on the track. Attendees of the Tokyo Auto Show will have the opportunity to meet the new Honda Civic Type R.

It should be noted that the Official presentation of the new generation focused on maximum performance, is programmed to end of next year,

