Hollywood shocked with the confession of abuse of a well-loved actor, Javier Ba’s partner …

American actor James franco, who worked on several film projects with Javier Bardem, has been accused of fraud and social harassment by students at his film school. Finally the artist admitted that he had sexual relations with some of them. “In the course of my teaching I slept with students, and that was wrong. But like I said, it’s not the reason I started school,” he said in an interview on SiriusXM radio.

The 41-year-old actor admitted to the crime after four years of accusations. The young women denounced in court the harassment to which they had been subjected but the American denied the facts. So far he has publicly confessed it on ‘The Jess Cagle Show’, broadcast on SiriusXM: “Look, I’ll admit it, I slept with those students“.

James Franco starred alongside Javier Bardem and Julia Roberts in ‘Eat Pray Love’, but has also had a long time in film and television films. He has also been an actor, screenwriter, producer and director of several film projects. He has won two Golden Globes and the Sant Jordi Award for Cinematography as Best Actor in a Foreign Film for ‘The Disaster Artist’.

In January 2018, actress Violet Paley denounced the actor on Twitter for sexual harassment and inappropriate sexual behavior. Before long, a total of five women had formally denounced James Franco to the Los Angeles Times. Some of the accusations speak of Franco implying that there would be roles in movies for those who gave in to his sexual proposals. The California-born actor also used his film school to hunt down sexually available women, asking female students to dance around him in toples in an unscripted scene, and leading them to believe there would be roles available in exchange for sex acts or sex. take off blouses.

“It was not a master plan on my part. But yes, there were certain cases in which I was in something consensual with a student and I should not have been “said the actor. He also argues that his addiction to sex came as a response to keep his alcoholism at bay, a problem that he had dragged on from a young age. “It’s such a powerful drug. It got me hooked for over 20 years. The malicious part is that I stayed sober from alcohol during that time and went to meetings. I even tried to sponsor other people. So in my head it was like I was living a spiritual life, “he said.

In 2019 the actresses and former students, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, formally sued the actor who has worked with the Spanish Javier Bardem. The plaintiffs allege that Franco pushed his students to perform explicit sexual scenes in an “orgy-type setting” that went far beyond those acceptable on Hollywood film sets, among other details. After denying the facts, he reached an agreement for a payment of more than 2 million dollars. Now that he has admitted everything, James Franco also admits to having been trying his addiction to sex in recent years to change who he was and apologizes to everyone: “I did not want to hurt anyone.”