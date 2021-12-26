Heidi Klum follows this method to avoid gaining weight

The German model continues to be one of the most envied bodies in the world. At 48 years old and with four children, Heidi Klum takes great care of every aspect that interferes with her image. His figure is an object of worship and millions of people wonder what she does to keep her slim shape. In a recent interview, the top has revealed the trick with which she achieves keeping fit And, although his method is a perfect plan to maintain weight and not gain weight, this resource is part of a life plan to feel healthier.

In her statements to Entertainment Tonight Heidi Klum explains that does not diet But he does take the trouble to give his full attention to the food he eats. “Really I cook a lot, because I know exactly what there is in the food and that fresh ingredients have been used, “explains the model. That way, gastronomic outings are limited in her schedule.” “I think that if you often go out to eat or order food, it can be a bit difficult to maintain a healthy diet. You just don’t know exactly what has been processed. ”

So what’s the secret to staying gorgeous if you eat whatever you want? “In the morning I start with a smoothie and then eat three main meals. Always I eat my last meal at 6pm, along with my children. “That is to say, he makes four daily intakes following the technique of intermittent fasting.

INTERMITTENT FASTING, THE CELEBRITIES METHOD

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Elsa Pataky, Jennifer Lopez … the list of celebrities who follow this method is extensive. The Intermitteng Fasting, as it is called in English, is a millennial system which establishes a feeding routine based on the combination of periods of fasting with periods of food intake. The purpose is to pass between 12 and 24 hours without eating. In that range of time, there are different types, among which you can differentiate the total fast (based on water), the semi-fast (based on fresh fruits, raw vegetables or juices) or the intermittent fasting itself and that is usually executed of 16, 14 or 12 hours of fasting. The most common is the first, whose intake schedule is usually located between 10/12 in the morning and 18/20 in the afternoon.

Mireia Cervera, a nutritionist at Flax & Kale where they have specific intermittent fasting programs, explains that “in addition to promoting weight loss, this plan can help improve concentration and mental clarity, reduce blood sugar levels, accelerate metabolism, improve sleep, activate longevity genes and prevent degenerative diseases. “For this reason, in addition to being a recurring plan as part of a lifestyle, it is also a reliable option for cleansing the body after a bit of excesses, as usually happens at Christmas.

If you consider putting intermittent fasting into practice after Kings, you should take into account the opinion of the experts. “If your usual diet is far from what could be considered healthy, you will probably have a difficult couple of days. As a general rule, the worse you feel at first, the more toxins you have in your body and you will feel better in the end. Heavy caffeine addicts may experience headaches at first, but they rarely last more than two or three days. If your diet is already relatively healthy, you may not feel any negative effects at all, “says Mireia Cervera.

