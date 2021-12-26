HBO ranking in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, December 25

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your platform. streaming favorite.

That is clear to him Hbo, as it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preferences of users in real time. So better lie down on the couch and delight yourself with the best of the seventh art.

one. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Carrying out his threat, Grindelwald escapes from custody and has begun to gather followers, most of whom are unsuspecting his true intentions: raising pureblood wizards to reign over all non-magical creatures. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that await. The lines are drawn as love and loyalty are put to the test, even among the closest of friends and family, in an increasingly divided magical world.

two. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

3. Spider-man 3

Third installment of the adventures of young Peter Parker (Maguire). It seems that Parker has finally struck a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But, suddenly, his costume changes, turning black and increasing his powers; Peter is also transformed, bringing out the darkest and most vengeful side of his personality. Under the influence of this new suit, Peter stops protecting the people who really love and care about him. In these circumstances, he has no choice but to choose between basking in the tantalizing power of the new suit or remaining the compassionate hero from before. Meanwhile, two fearsome enemies, Venom and the Sandman, will use their powers to quench their thirst for revenge.

Four. harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter is an orphan who lives with his disgusting uncles, the Dursleys and their obnoxious cousin Dudley. His eleventh birthday is approaching and he has little hope of receiving a gift, as no one ever remembers him. However, just days before his birthday, a series of mysterious letters addressed to him and written in strident green ink breaks the monotony of his life: Harry is a wizard and so were his parents.

5. Pray for us

It centers on a disgraced journalist who uncovers a series of apparent miracles that occurred in a small New England town, applying them to restore his career to stardom. What he does not know is that these miracles hide a much darker face than he thinks.

6. Fantastic beasts and where to find them

Year 1926. Newt Scamander has just completed a journey around the world to find and document an extraordinary selection of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stop on his way, where he could have arrived and departed without incident … but not for a Muggle named Jacob, a basket case for magic and the escape of some fantastic creatures from Newt, which could cause trouble on the wizarding world and Muggle world.

7. Christmas is canceled

Emma’s father and her high school friend start dating, so she embarks on a mission to break up the happy couple.

8. Mazinger Z: Infinity

The film comes in commemoration of the 45 years of the manga and is directed by Junji Shimizu (Yu-Gi-Oh !, One Piece, Toriko 3D: Kaimaku Gourment Adventure!) And produced by Toei Animation, a production company in charge of other celebrities. Anime like Knights of the Zodiac, Sailor Moon, and Candy Candy. The villainous Doctor Hell and his Empire of Evil return to take over humanity and wreak havoc, prompting Koji Kabuto to return to the controls of the robot Mazinger Z. After discovering a strange and different form of life on Mount Fuji Kabuto will have to face a new and unknown evil and choose between being the hero or a god again.

9. Matrix

Thomas Anderson leads a double life: by day he is a programmer at a major software company and by night a hacker named Neo. His life will never be the same again when mysterious characters invite him to discover the answer to the question that keeps him from sleeping: what is the Matrix?

10. The Death Of Superman – Part 2: Reign Of Supermen

Superman is dead and the whole world is in mourning … but Metropolis still needs a defender! Who will be the replacement for the Kryptonian? Superboy, the Man of Steel, or maybe Superman Cyborg? Meanwhile, something strange happens in the Fortress of Solitude. The saga that began in The Death of Superman and A World Without Superman continues in a volume full of surprises by authors such as Dan Jurgens (Batman of the Future), Karl Kesel ( Harley Quinn: Preludes and Bad Jokes), Tom Grummett (Astro City) or Jackson Guice (DC One Million).

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that HBO offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that HBO has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.