Goodbye to insistent calls from banks: how to unsubscribe from their database

Sometimes, advertising calls from banks they can be very annoying. Especially when you politely and patiently ask them to remove your contact from their databases and despite this, the operator ignores your request and redials only two days later. In the end, you immerse yourself in an infinite cycle that seems to have no end because your cell phone number is never deleted.

Before losing the forms in the next conversation, you should know that there is a very useful option for Mexicans who want to stop receiving commercial calls from financial institutions. Its about Public Registry of Users (REUS), a system created by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF), understanding that sometimes, these types of companies abuse personal information and contact their clients insistently and without respecting schedules.

The operation of the tool is very simple. The first thing you should do is sign up for REUS and provide the following information:

* Two private telephone numbers (one landline and one mobile).

* Two business phone numbers (one landline and one mobile).

* A private and / or work email.

Once you record that private information, banks will be prohibited from calling or writing you to try to sell you a product or service. Registration is given within 45 calendar days after the date of registration, and is valid for two years.

“The procedure is totally free. Likewise, you have the option of indicating, if you wish, up to two financial institutions from which you do wish to receive publicity or promotion of their products or services ”, explains the organization.

Through this procedure, you show that you do not want to be bothered with advertising and bank promotions. If even so, the bank or the company that represents it persists, you can notify your disagreement before the Condusef, so that it can start a sanction process against the financial institution for not respecting the right to privacy of its clients.

How to enroll in the REUS?

There are three ways to enroll in this registry:

* Personally: in any of the 36 sub-delegations of Attention at the National Level. You must present an official identification and a telephone receipt.

* By phone: at the Call Center, by calling 01 800 999 80 80 or 53400 999 in Mexico City. From Condusef they clarify that it is important to make the call from the telephone number that is going to be restricted (either private or work). You will also have to provide your personal data and the personal email address that you want to block.

* By Internet: through the website www.condusef.gob.mx. You must fill in the form that is displayed on the Portal.

