Global Citizen. From BTS to Billie Eilish, that’s how they sang concert | VIDEO

Elton John, performer of Rocket man, launched a series of world concerts into orbit, with Billie Elish in New York or Stevie Wonder in Los Angeles, in support for a threatened planet, under the aegis of the NGO Global Citizen.

Alone at the piano on stage on the Champ de Mars in Paris, wearing a green suit and with the Eiffel Tower in the background, Elton John set the tone for this global event by alternating themes such as Tiny dancer, This is your song, Rocket man or the duo After all with Charlie Puth (single from his next album), with humanitarian messages.

The 74-year-old artist, who held the concert before a hip operation that will delay his world tour, defended at the microphone that “no one is left in the gutter” in this period of health crisis, and called for “equitable access” to vaccines throughout the world.

All tickets, which are free, were distributed, according to the organization.

To get them, it was enough to register on the Global Citizen site and support the action of the NGO by signing petitions or sharing messages on social networks aimed at putting pressure on the world’s greats.

According to the organizers, the selected topics are “climate change, vaccine equity and famine“.

“It’s crazy that I’m here”

Elton John, with an impeccable voice and wearing his iconic rose-colored glasses, performed before some 20 thousand people in the French capital.

“I have been a Global Citizen for a long time, I signed up but […] I had little hope, but I got my ticket because I had the necessary number of points, doing actions for the planet and actions against poverty, “said Ewan Cardoso, 23, a car repair worker in Paris.” Above all, I signed requests, “he specified.

To get her ticket to the Paris concert, 26-year-old Tani sent emails and tweeted in favor of “equal access to education and equality for women”. Both she and her three friends flocked to the Field of Mars by “Ed Sheeran and, above all, by Elton John “.

Like Tani, Ewan Cardoso too He was enthusiastic about the presence of Elton John. “Is here […] and it is not certain that it will be able to give concerts later, it is crazy that it is here “, declared.

Like the Live Aid concert in 1985

Like Live Aid, a charity show given in 1985 from various cities around the world to Bob Geldorf’s initiative to fight famine in Ethiopia (and in which Elton John also participated), the shows were also scheduled in other locations.

In New York, in Central Park, Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo were supposed to act. It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan were going to the concert.

For its part, the Greek Theater in Los Angeles was to host Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato and ONEREPUBLIC.

Television performances were also organized, such as Andrea Bocelli from Tuscany and BTS from Seoul.

From his country, Brazil, the DJ Alok launched messages on Global Citizen networks, warning about the situation in the Amazon.

The performances are visible on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube, Twitter, as well as through different stations (TF1 / TMC in France, TV Azteca in Mexico, the BBC in the UK, ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, The Roku Channel, FX and Time in the United States).

Behind this event is Global Citizen, an NGO that describes itself as a “movement of committed citizens”, led by Hugh Evans, an Australian “prodigy in the world of philanthropy”, according to the New York Times.

Global Citizen is always present at the big events, such as during “Vax Live”, in the spring of Los Angeles, a concert in favor of vaccination against covid-19 (and against misinformation).

Jennifer Lopez and the Foo Fighters then took the stage while US President Joe Biden, Pope Francis, actors Ben Affleck and Sean Penn, among others, sent video messages.

Bgpa