George Clooney: What is the rare disorder that the actor suffered from?

The actor George Clooney During his childhood he suffered from Bell’s palsy, which meant a complex stage for him, due to the difficulties he faced during that stage.

The native of Lexington, Kentucky, suffered from this disorder at the age of 12 and described for The Daily Mirror that it was the worst stage of his life, since his colleagues made fun of him and even gave him a nickname for this condition, since he couldn’t open his left eye and half his face froze.

Although it is an experience that indicated made him stronger, as it took almost a year for him to recover. It is estimated that annually between 15 and 30 cases are detected per 100,000 inhabitants.

What is Bell’s palsy?

It is atnerve traction that controls movement of the muscles of the face, which is called the facial nerve or seventh cranial nerve, is explained on the website of the National Institutes of Health (NIH, for its acronym in English). Damage to this nerve causes muscle weakness or paralysis.

It is a condition that can affect any age, although it is more common in people over 65. “Bell’s palsy is thought to be due to swelling (inflammation) of this nerve in the area where it passes through the bones of the skull. This nerve controls the movement of the muscles of the face ”, indicates the NIH portal.

Other diseases that can trigger this disorder are: HIV / AIDS infection, Lyme disease, middle ear infection, and sarcoidosis. It should be noted that being pregnant or having diabetes can increase the chances of getting it.

Among the symptoms that appear is that discomfort behind the ear, feeling the face stretched or pulled to the side, other symptoms may be:

Difficulty closing one eye

Difficulty eating and drinking

Sagging of the face, such as the eyelid or the corner of the mouth

Trouble smiling, grimacing, or making facial expressions

Weakness of the muscles in the face

