Genshin Impact: redeem the free codes for this Sunday, December 26

Genshin Impact delivery free codes to all his fanatics, who can redeem various prizes during this December 26. The rewards received are the Protogems, virtual currencies of the play that are used to purchase items for the characters to develop.

During this month, players will be able to advance in the event “Sango File: The Warrior Dog”, which has been available since the past December 15 until next January 4, instance in which the weapons “Celestial Wings”, “Flash in the Dark” and other items can be obtained.

Let us remember that this Action RPG video game Is available in Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

Genshin Impact, the game that continues to make history

Genshin Impact is a title that was released in September 2020 on the platforms Android, iOS, PC and PlayStation 4. The popular play It was developed by the miHoyo company, who managed to make the Free to Play delivery one of the favorites of this time of pandemic.

East videogame It is set in a land called Teyvat, which is ruled by the gods called “Archons”, who deliver visions to certain chosen ones, which allow the players that have diverse abilities, with which they will discover all the secrets of the delivery.

These are the free Genshin Impact codes for today, December 26:

GENSHINGIFT

GM1GR7XJ7GYE

AZ67C4JZVFT3

MEYN3F492M90

8JR1EQP8PRZH

JHTJ5BOY2NR3

YHD41FPS1P0Q

YRA463A36Y1F

D8L182ND60Y1

PN6216FFKLP4

How to get Genshin Impact daily codes?

To obtain and redeem the free codes from Genshin Impact of this Sunday, December 26, the player must perform the following steps:

Obtain Adventure Rank 10.

After that, the player must enter the Genshin Impact official website .

. Login with myHoyo account.

Write the available codes.

Then you have to open the game and go to the Paimón menu to see the rewards in the mail section.

If the player has not yet reached that level, they have to continue to gain experience in the delivery.