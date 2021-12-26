From Kenya Os, Kendal Jenner to Aniglam; What are the best looks of influencers at Christmas?

Happy Christmas! … Thousands are celebrating and enjoying this time full of excitement, joy, enthusiasm and expectations. With little trees decorated with great commitment and family gatherings and friends, many welcomed Christmas with exquisite dinners and opening gifts.

However, on this holiday a style of clothing has also become popular, some have chosen to wear flannel pajamas or with original designs, while others have opted for Christmas sweaters. However, glamor was also present in the social profiles of celebrities and influencer. So this time we set out to find what have been the best looks from content creators for social networks this Christmas.

Although relaxed outfits and sweaters predominated, there were also personalities such as Kenia Os, Aniglam, Kimberly Loaiza, Paris Hilton and more who decided to put a chic touch on Christmas Eve.

From the outset, one of those who struck with her imposing dress was the Mexican influencer and singer Kenya Os who decided to ‘put all the meat on the grill’ by sporting a satin pine green dress with a strappy top and a big bow. He completed this gala garment with a hairstyle with black gloves, accessories in pearl tone. Her long hair was slightly wavy and she closed the set with a make-up with red lips and intense eyes.

Kenya wished its ‘Keninis’ a very Merry Christmas with an elegant photo shoot / Photo: Instagram Kenya Os



Without a doubt, La Kenini looked spectacular in the photo shoot she posted on her social networks. The session should be noted that it was held in a well-known resort in Mazatlán.

Khloé kardashian, sister of Kim, Rob and Kourtney Kardashian decided to include glitter in her Christmas outfit. For the evening of December 24, the influencer, businesswoman and television celebrity wore a light silver dress that included glitter details in its design. The tight garment in addition to emphasizing Khloé’s slim figure also combined well with her hair color. Her makeup was very natural on more outlined lips and eyes.

Khloé Kardashian showed off her figure in a striking shiny dress / Photo: Instagram Khloé Kardashian



The Mexican beauty blogger and influencer Aniglam managed to bring together her sensuality and elegance in a single outfit. On Christmas Eve the also model, who in 2021 managed to be part of his first formal catwalk for Shein, now celebrated the holidays with his family and looking simply sexy and at the same time in good taste.

Aniglam was sexy and chic at the same time on Christmas Eve / Photo: Instagram Aniglam.



Sheathed in a green dress, with texture and transparency as Aníbal Talamantes network (real name of Aniglam), he showed off everything on his social networks where he took the opportunity to share his happiness for this celebration, thus for what he has achieved this year. She even compared her style this time to that of sisters Kylie and Kendal Jenner. “@kyliejenner and @kendalljenner merged. MERRY ALMOST CHRISTMAS GIRLS,” he wrote next to his snapshot on the wall of his Instagram profile.

About the half-sisters of Kim Kardashian, the American top model and influencer Kendall jenner It is another of the famous ones that dazzled on Christmas Eve. At his celebration, Kris Jenner’s daughter was seen as a glamor diva with her stylized figure covered in an exquisite black dress from the Carolina Herrera brand. The garment fitted to her thighs and in a pompous shape at the bottom was splendidly carried by Kendall who accompanied her snapshot with a “Merry Christmas!”

Kendall Jenner celebrates Christmas with an exquisite Carolina Herrera dress / Photo: Instagram Kendall Jenner.



A famous person close to the Kardashian family is the American influencer, socialite, reality personality and businesswoman. Paris hilton who on this occasion decided to add a touch of chic, supersensual to what he used to celebrate Christmas. The newlywed chose to wear a crimson red lingerie set that was complemented with a jacket of the same tone.

Paris Hilton put her sensual touch to this evening with her outfit, which was also very chic / Photo: Instagram Paris Hilton



“May your Christmas nights be #Sliving and Hot … Happy Christmas Eve, girls! #ThatsHot”, wrote Paris along with her three snapshots with this look. His publication was quickly resumed by his followers who added messages and phrases such as “When he asks me what will you give me at Christmas, and I answer I am your present.” That kind of meme was complemented by Hilton with a phrase that says “When the best gift under the tree is you…. Happy holidays, girls!”.

These are just some of the most glamorous and striking looks that could be seen in the publications of influencersBut there are certainly many more that will be shared as the Christmas progresses.