found out that his older sister was his mother – Nexofin

What was a vacation trip to Los Angeles in 1954 after finishing high school, ended up being the beginning of an extensive acting career for Jack nicholson, which to this day is recognized as one of the great stars of Hollywood. His great versatility allowed him not only to play great roles, but also to hide for several years -behind his multifaceted character- a dark family secret.

The death of his supposed mother, Ethel may, and the subsequent death in 1963 of whom the actor considered his older sister, June Nicholson, they unraveled a great lie with which he lived much of his life: her mom was actually June, and Ethel, and John, her supposed father, were her grandparents.

The truth was only discovered when he was 37 years old, when he achieved his cinematic takeoff in 1969 with the film Easy rider. The decision of his real mother was surrounded by prejudices of the time. At the age of 17, and with a career as a dancer ahead of her, she became pregnant with her son Jack, without knowing who could become the biological father. May took care of her grandson and June and Jack grew up as brothers.

“After all, when I found out who my mother was, I was already psychologically mature. In fact, it clarified many things for me. If I felt something, it was, above all, gratitude ”, were the actor’s words when he revealed the fact in an interview to the media. InStyle.

It was through an investigation carried out by a journalist from the magazine Time that the truth came to light, through the documentary Dr. Jack and Mr. Nicholson.

“If June or Ethel had less character, I would never have lived. Those women gave me the gift of life. They trained me well. To this day I have not borrowed a nickel from anyone and I have never believed that I cannot take care of myself. They made my self-reliance imperative, “Nicholson said in a 1984 interview with the magazine. Rolling stone.

As it became known later, who revealed his true identity to him was his sister Lorraine, actually his aunt, who, when his mother and sister died, felt the need to reveal the truth to Jack.