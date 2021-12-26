Five actors who have regretted some of their roles

The fact that an actor stars in an animated film does not necessarily mean that he remembers it in a positive way. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own participation in films that are good due to the high quality of other aspects.

Here are 5 actors who expressed regret for their roles in certain movies.

Zac efron

Most people know him as Troy Bolton for his role in High School Musical. Zac Efron, however, wishes they knew him for something different. “I take a step back, I look at myself and I still want to kick that guy’s butt sometimes,” he commented to Men’s Fitness. “He’s done some great things with some great people, he was in that funny movie, but, I mean, he’s still the f ** king High School Musical kid.”

Timothée Chalamet

He is one of the few actors who has expressed his regret for working with Woody Allen in ‘A rainy day in New York’, since the historical accusations made against the director, by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, returned to the center of attention. . Well, the actor donated his salary to three charities. Additionally, he apologized for accepting the role.

Matt Damon

The Bourne trilogy earned critical acclaim. However, the act has expressed little fondness for the third film, saying that the original script, written by director Tony Gilroy, was terrible. “It’s really the studio’s fault for putting itself in that situation,” Damon told G2. “I don’t blame Tony for taking a lot of money and delivering what he did. It’s just that it was unreadable. This could ruin your career. I mean, I could put this on eBay and it would be the end of this guy, it’s terrible, it’s really embarrassing, he played it, basically, so he took his money and left. “

Daniel Radcliffe

He was only 11 years old when he was chosen to play Harry Potter. That hasn’t stopped the actor from having a critical retrospective of those movies. “I just didn’t act very well in (Half-Blood Prince),” she told ´layboy in 2012. “I hate her, my performance is very simple and I can see that I became complacent and what I was trying to do alone did not materialize. . My best film is the fifth (The Order of the Phoenix) because I can see a progression ”.

Sally field

The ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ series, starring Andew Garfield as Spider-Man, was supposed to launch a cinematic universe comparable to that of Avengers. There were even rumors that an Aunt May movie was in the works. But that wouldn’t have thrilled the actress who played Aunt May very much. “It’s very difficult to find a three-dimensional character in that movie,” he told Howard Stern about his portrayal of the character, “And you work as hard as you can, but you can’t put 10 pounds of shit in a five-pound bag. ”.

