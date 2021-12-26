First images of Natalie Portman’s costume as Mighty Thor

Marvel Studios // Disney



Natalie Portman’s return to Thor 4 It is one of the most anticipated moments for Marvel fans and we already know what the new costume that he will use as Goddess of Thunder will be like.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images



Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the return of the God of Thunder to the screen under the direction of Oscar winner, Taika Waikiki.

In addition, the cast of the film added Christian Bale, Chris Pratt and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Tessa Thompson and it will also be the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

Unlike Portman’s previous appearances in the MCU, his appearance in the fourth installment of Thor will be much more relevant, as he will become Mighty Thor, the female version of the God of Thunder.

The filming of the film has already finished in Australia and Chris Hemsworth announced it with a photo with the director. During the filming, images of Natalie Portman’s physical transformation for the role were also leaked and now we know what the new heroine’s costume will be like.

Marvel studios



Due to the conclusion of filming, the production team received commemorative gifts from the film and images of t-shirts that revealed Jane Foster’s new costume were leaked.

The garment has a print showing Thor, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor for the first time in their armor, helmet, cape, and holding the Mjolnir.

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder ♥ ️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

The leak does not show Natalie Portman in costume; however, it is the first glimpse of what to expect from the character on screen.

In another of the shirts also appears a comic cover of What if? (What would happen if…?) with Jane Foster wearing Asgardian armor and holding the Mjolnir.

This came from a t-shirt that a crew members shared from wrapping on the movie. They also shared the Thor art from the other day as well as three other shirts featuring art from the comics! (Third shirt personalized with quotes about the tech they used) (from anthonyjrose on IG) pic.twitter.com/UeAsV7sRRJ – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

There are no details yet on the movie’s plot or Jane Foster’s transformation into Mighty Thor; However, the first look at the character’s design reveals that he will be extremely attached to the comic book version.

The red cape and armor are similar to what Chris Hemsworth already wore as Thor, but Natalie Portman will add the Viking helmet with a mask to her outfit.

The images were originally shared by production member Anthony Rose on Instagram, but were removed hours after posting.

How did Jane Foster become Mighty Thor?

Despite being as amazing as Goddess of Thunder, in the original story of the comic book series Mighty thor From 2015, Jane Foster becomes Goddess of Thunder when Nick Fury tells Thor that he is not worthy to lift the Mjolnir and she takes his place.

However, Foster struggles with breast cancer and becoming a hero causes the treatments to have no effect on her body. Although she endangers her health, Jane assumes her powers and becomes a hero.

Marvel



There is no data yet on how Janes Foster will begin her transformation in the fourth Thor movie, so they could remove the original character arc and adapt it in another way.

Thor: Love and Thunder filming ended recently, but the premiere is scheduled for February 11, 2022, so the official trailer for the film should come out before the end of 2021.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney



The official teaser might show a real image of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor, but in the meantime, the print on the t-shirts is the closest we can get to seeing the actress in her characterization of the Goddess of Thunder.

