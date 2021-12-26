Filtered the possible list of the 15 free games of Epic Games

A Reddit user posted, and then deleted, all the free games that Epic Games could give away from here to the end of the year for Christmas.

Epic games returned to revolutionize the world of gaming at the end of the year in PC users with its promotion of giving away one free game per day. Until now, there have been titles of various magnitudes, but on Reddit a user leaked all the games that would arrive until the end of the year. The list of 15 free games from Epic Games it has some flaws and several surprises.





Epic Games list of free games leaks

It should be noted that it was a Reddit user who leaked a list of Epic Games’ 15 free games until New Years. Of course, later the same user decided to delete the post and did not mention anything about these titles again. Until now, the first games were successful, but then there were a series of mistakes in a row. How will the filtered list precision follow?

Epic Games: The 15 Free Games That Leaked On Reddit

Shenmue 3 ✅

Neon Abyss ✅

Remnant from the Ashes ✅

Undertale ❌

Into the Breach ❌

A Way Out ❌

Katana Zero ❌

Firewatch ❌

What Remains of Edith Finch ❌

Before your Eyes

Maid of sker

Spelunky 2

Islanders

Quantum break

Days gone

Does Days Gone come as a free game to Epic Games?

Without a doubt, on the list of 15 free games from Epic Games that was leaked through Reddit the most important title is Days gone. Bend Studio’s great open-world survival horror action / adventure game could close the list of titles on the Epic Games Store. It will be necessary to see if it is fulfilled, because more than one user will be waiting for this leak to be true.