‘Even sick he saved the lives of others’

Recognized by the medical community as a high-level professional, as well as for his silent altruism that he did not like to flaunt, Dr. Pedro Leal Solís leaves – according to colleagues and friends – a gap in medicine that will be difficult to fill since few combine the skills and knowledge with an interest and dedication to society.

According to publications on social networks, a month ago – being already ill – he was still carrying out surgical procedures trying to save the lives of others.

“I am going to miss working together. We have been operating together for just over a month. Even when you were ill, you tried to save the lives of many, including Don Bocho. Have a good trip brother! In every way you were the best Surgeon, “wrote Carlos Leal, also a doctor, on the page created in his name.

Luis Carlos Hinojos, director of the School of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, said that Leal Solís was a person appreciated in the community and recognized for his great “clinical eye” and capacity as a surgeon.

“He was highly appreciated by the entire community. His area was general surgery, but he did very specialized surgery, he was very good as a surgeon, very skilled, very clinical. When we say very clinical, it means that it explored patients very well and detected things that others did not. So I knew where to walk. Personally, I once sent him a patient that I could not diagnose. He had abdominal pain and I sent it to him because other doctors had already seen it. It turned out to be cancer, but only he detected it precisely because he was very clinical, he was very good at it and patients were trusted a lot ”.

In addition to his proven ability and ability as a professional, Hinojos points out that Leal Solís – who was also a teacher at the Faculty of Medicine – had leadership among the guild regardless of the position he held.

“He had a very great leadership in the field of health, it should be noted. His opinion was always taken into account, regardless of whether he held a position. For a long time he was the medical director of the Christus Muguerza Hospital and was always a leader. He was part of the advisory council of the career of medical surgeon and midwife that I put together, where external people guide us on how the students are doing. Personally, I really appreciate him because he opened the doors to me in Chihuahua when I came back from Mexico. I owe a lot of my beginnings to Pedro in Chihuahua ”.

The other side of Pedro Leal, perhaps not so public – because he preferred it that way – was the altruism he practiced, and which he leaves in a tangible way in the neighborhoods where access to health is difficult for citizens. “The“ Chanita ”and“ Lupita ”clinics were his idea.

He promoted them, equipped them and sought that there were always adequate personnel to provide good care. In addition to being a leader in medicine, he was devoted to society. Everyone remarks his altruism and activism in Chihuahua, in the support groups, he was a datec advisor, very moved. He was not looking for sideboards to stand out, he was an extraordinary person and all medicine is going to regret his departure, ”said Hinojos.

“We love you and admire Pedro a lot! Thank you for so much love and attention to our family. I am sure that a great friend welcomes you in heaven with open arms to also thank you for taking care of him for so many years and his family here on Earth. We will always remember you with that big smile and heart “,” Thank you for your kindness. For putting your knowledge at the service of humanity. Thank you for giving the Tarahumara community your service for your generosity for those who need you. a great doctor and a great being. God will reward you in your destiny and in your children ”, are some comments made on social networks.