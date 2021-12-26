Emma Watson retiring from acting? – Free Press

However, it seems that she could put a hiatus on her successful acting career, due to the love and interest in leading a quieter life. At least this is what the rumors that emerged from the tabloid say Daily mail, the same ones that have turned on social networks.

Rumors are growing about a possible retirement from Emma Watson’s acting. Who will achieve world fame by playing Hermione granger in the Harry Potter saga; At 30 years of age, she has become one of the most prestigious and recognized actresses in Hollywood.

18 months ago the actress began dating her current romantic partner Leon Robbinton. Since then he has slowed down his professional activity, as his last project was in 2019 when he participated in Little women.

Now, the British media cites some alleged statements by Emma Watson’s agent, according to which the British actress’s career is “on hold … she will not accept new commitments.”

Meanwhile, his official account on Instagram has a black image as a profile photo and a caption, which says that the page is currently on hold and is not being updated. The last publication in this account was made on June 6, 2020

It is known that during December she and her boyfriend spent the end of the year in Ibiza, Spain, and later moved to Los Angeles, California, where he was seen for the last time.

It has also been said that the actress would be looking to be a mother and this would have led her to have a calmer lifestyle.

For now, Emma Watson has neither confirmed nor denied this information, but the rumor grows in social networks.