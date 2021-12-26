EL PAÍS: The illusion of having a Starbucks in the bankrupt Venezuelan economy

The tiktokers of the moment have rushed to confirm the news: a Starbucks has opened in Caracas and there is a line to enter. A caramel frappuccino costs seven dollars and the drink menu is similar to that offered by the iconic coffee shop in its 30,000 stores in 78 countries.

The Venezuelan Starbucks, however, appears to be pure foam. A week of uproar on social networks has followed the opening of a supposed branch of the cafeteria inside a supermarket that hangs on its facade the well-known logo of the two-tailed mermaid of the Californian company … even if it is not one of its stores officers.

There are people who fantasize about being Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada, running with glasses of coffee through a mini New York props as Las Mercedes might look today with its dozens of empty business towers.

In this area in the east of Caracas, the supermarket with the supposed international cafeteria was opened and luxury car dealerships, casinos, more stores of imported products and restaurants that remain full of diners, have also appeared, among the lonely tall office buildings. The mirage of an economic recovery in an oil country that has been in contraction for eight years raises suspicions, like Starbucks.

Regarding the new premises – of which there are two other versions in cities in the interior of the country that have gone more unnoticed – it was initially said that it was an undertaking that was part of the We Proudly Serve program that the brand manages through Nestlé to market some of its products. That thesis did not sink in the end. Nestlé Venezuela and Starbucks, from the United States, issued statements in which they disassociated themselves from the cafeteria in just two paragraphs and added that the program does not operate in Venezuela. Despite the clarifications, those who visit the Las Mercedes cafeteria drink their coffee in a glass with the brand logo and with their name written in marker as usual.

The evidence has compelled George Nieves, listed as CEO of Yeet! —The supermarket that houses the cafeteria— to recognize that although they use the logo and their products they are not an official Starbucks store, since the company does not operate with the franchise model.

“With the opening of the cafe we ​​just wanted the shopping experience in the store to be more enjoyable and fun,” he admitted in an interview with the Venezuelan media El Nacional in which he promotes his marketplace. The Yeet! He describes them as a group of young entrepreneurs whose ideal is “to bring an international shopping experience to Venezuela.”

The business objective of entrepreneurs can be paradoxical in a sanctioned country, diplomatically surrounded, which reduced its air connectivity with the exterior to almost a minimum – since long before the pandemic – and in which more than 90% of its population is poor after 20 years of the Chavista revolution and the migration of more than six million Venezuelans.

The discussion about the misuse of a trademark seems not to be present in this case, for now. Other businesses have arisen in the last year that are copies of international brands of which they use logos, names, typography and similar packaging without any major restraints on intellectual property.

After all, since 2019, anyone who buys a box of Zucaritas or Corn Flakes made in Venezuela will be consuming one more imitation than those that have become common. When Kellog’s left Venezuela, the government took over its facilities and continued to produce its cereals, despite the company’s warnings that its brand was being used illegally.

Full note in EL PAÍS