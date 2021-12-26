Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Gives His Custom Car To A Navy Veteran For Christmas

Dwayne Johnson gifted his custom truck to a fan for Christmas.

On Instagram, Johnson posted a video with a lengthy description explaining why he gifted the vehicle and why he chose Oscar Rodriguez, a personal trainer and Navy veteran, to receive it.

The star ofJungle cruise wrote: “I invited fans to a special screening of ‘Red Notice ‘and I wanted to do something good for everyone ”.

A group of fans saw a free screening with extra privileges of Johnson’s new film, Red Notice, which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. But the actor wanted to go the extra mile for a fan.

He explained that at first he planned to give away the Porsche that he drives in the film, but the German car company turned him down, so he came up with the idea of ​​gifting his own truck to a fan.

Johnson added that she then gathered as much information as she could about each member of the audience and ultimately decided that Rodriguez deserved the gift.

Johnson explains why Rodriguez deserved it: “He takes care of his 75-year-old mother. Personal trainer. Leader in your church. Provides support and meals to women victims of domestic violence. Proud and humble veteran of the Navy. Kind human being ”.

The former professional wrestler surprised Rodriguez by presenting him with a card that explained the situation. The veteran then began to cry with joy.

At the end of the video, after Rodriguez left in the truck, Johnson says, “It is an honor for me to give a little joy to someone who deserves much more than my truck.”

Rodriguez later posted a photo of himself with the truck on his own Instagram along with the description: “I have no words to express how blessed and grateful I am.”

Red Notice can be seen on Netflix now.