Dwayne Johnson. The Rock reveals Black Adam release date

Black adam, movie with which Dwayne johnson will join the DC Extended Universe, it already has a release date. Although the production of the tape has not yet started due to the fact that delayed by the covid-19 pandemic, the actor has released the release date via video.

In the clip you can see Times Square in New York and several giant screens on which the title of the feature film appears, which was originally going to be released this year, but now the July 29, 2022. “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” is heard in the footage.

About Black adam

Along with the actor known as The Rock, in the film they will also be Aldis hodge What Hawk man, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa swindell What Cyclone, Pierce brosnan What Destiny Doctor, Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari. The film will be directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Adam sztykiel.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power and gradually became a antihero in the 2000s, known for ignoring the rules and defying convention. The movie is a spin-off from Shazam! (2019) starring Zachary Levi and will have a sequel in 2023.

In addition to participating in Young rock and soon in Black adam, Dwayne johnson He is one of the most requested actors of the moment. Coming soon to appear in Red Notice with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, Jungle cruise with Emily blunt, The King, San andreas 2, Doc Savage Y Big Trouble in Little China.

