Dwayne Johnson surprises his mother with a truck for Christmas: “You deserve much more” | celebs | nndc | TVMAS

American actor Dwayne johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, surprised everyone by revealing the great gift he gave his mother, Ata Johnson, for Christmas. Through his social networks, he shared a video of the truck that he gave him.

The “Jungle Cruise” and “Black Adam” actor used his official Instagram account to share a series of videos showing the exact moment he gave his mother his Christmas present.

“This one felt good. I surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas. She was shocked, had some screaming, and then her granddaughters joined her inside the car. She was overwhelmed by joy sheer joy ”, the actor wrote in his post.

“Even Hobbs, my dog, wanted to come up with his new Christmas chicken. I am so thankful that I can do this kind of thing for my mother, who has had an amazing life. I don’t take any of that for granted, neither does she. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new walk and your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve much more”, he added in his emotional message.

As expected, the video has been liked by its followers, who have achieved that the post accumulates more than 4 million likes in less than 15 hours since its publication, As if that were not enough, in the comments they celebrated the surprise.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Gisela Valcárcel stars in moving moment in EEG

Gisela Valcárcel stars in moving moment in EEG