Drew Barrymore tries to make Cardi B go vegan

Cardi B is trying to go vegan! The singer has revealed that she wants to start a vegan-based diet, taking to social media to ask her friends and followers for help, including Drew Barrymore, who said she would be happy to give Cardi some advice. The 29-year-old star says she wants to learn more about vegan products that could serve as meat substitutes, starting the conversation on her personal Twitter account.

“I want to be vegan, but I love meat … Are vegan meat substitutes similar in taste to meat or not really?” Cardi B asked, admitting that she was absolutely shocked when she noticed that Drew answered her question with a video. “YES @iamcardib, I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEATLESS DREAMS,” continued Barrymore, “@QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU.”

The singer could not hide her enthusiasm and replied: “Ommmmmmmmggggggggg … naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore”, further explaining that she loves meat but has trouble “digesting food the same way”, adding that wants to “start something healthier. And tasty because I love the taste !! ”.

Drew Barrymore is a fan of Cardi B

In her response video, Barrymore confessed that she is Cardi’s “biggest fan” and shared her experience as she used to have a vegetarian diet and is now “flex-etarian” meaning she eats “predominantly vegetarian”, sending The singer post some meatless options from her favorite brand.

“I would be honored to send you a bunch, because I think it will blow your mind. By the way, I love your messages. I love that we are all trying to figure out how to solve this, ”he said. “By the way, if I didn’t say it, because I know I did, but I’m going to say it for the last time: I’m one of your biggest fans.” Without a doubt the admiration is mutual and surely there will be many recipes to share.