Download the following apps for free this Sunday, December 26

Android delivery apps in Google play for Free download. Every few days, these softwares that have a set value lower in price to be free. The list of programs is quite extensive, so the clients of this operating system they can choose several options.

The great list of all free apps have good reviews (between three and five stars) by the users registered in Google play, who are attracted to download the discounted softwares for free, which are recommended to all audiences, especially newer users.

The free apps that are available this Sunday, December 26 are presented here in Tecno Game, providing various types of services and recommendations for future downloads.

Google Play, official platform for Android

Google play, is the official and digital distribution platform for all mobile applications of this operating system born in 2012 after the merger of Google Music and Android Market. The softwares that can be found here range from games, music, books, magazines and movies, among others. It is recommended that users obtain the apps on this platform and not on other websites.

Currently, this platform is also powered by others. For example, if a user purchases a movie through Google Play, you can see it on Google TV on a Smart TV, since the client is the same for the generic service.

Number of apps on Google Play

The Appbrain website conducted a study of the number of apps on Google Play during the last two years and that is updated daily, analyzing the total of softwares that are available. The last statistic measured on this platform was the past Dec. 24, in which there were a total of 2,620,004 applications.

These are the free apps that Google Play has during this Sunday, December 26

Mayatch : various minigames to enjoy and have a good time of leisure.

: various minigames to enjoy and have a good time of leisure. Cyber ​​Fighters: Legends of Stickman League : A beat ’em up type installment, in which the protagonists must advance through various levels to defeat many enemies.

: A beat ’em up type installment, in which the protagonists must advance through various levels to defeat many enemies. Demon Warrior Premium : 2D animated game in which a kind of ninja must defeat various enemies to reach an objective.

: 2D animated game in which a kind of ninja must defeat various enemies to reach an objective. League of Stickman – 2D action game in which four characters have to advance through a dark world to defeat their enemies.

– 2D action game in which four characters have to advance through a dark world to defeat their enemies. Sudoku : classic puzzle and strategy delivery.

: classic puzzle and strategy delivery. Secret tower – RPG game in which the player must fight in a three-on-three system to reach the top of the secret tower.

– RPG game in which the player must fight in a three-on-three system to reach the top of the secret tower. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival: it is a beat ’em up type game, in which with more than 20 pop culture characters to choose from, it can be played alone as in cooperative and thus defeat various enemies.

Free apps How are these the ones? Google Play installs for a few days. Those offers can be downloaded only by entering the platform with the user of Android.