Don’t look up: Netflix and a multi-star bet that is halfway there

In its insistent quest to win the approval of the Academy juries, Netflix is ​​once again in the running for the Oscar with a massive production packed with stars and “agenda” themes. If in previous editions of the most famous awards in Hollywood, bets of the streaming giant such as Rome Y the Irish They failed to win the statuette for best film, this time the biggest entertainment emporium gets on the horse of denouncing the evils of the contemporary world in order to win the favor of the voters and finally hit the mark.

In favor of the new film by Andy MacKay (The big scam, the vice president) it must be recognized that he manages to overcome with grace the temptation of solemnity. However, this satirical tragicomedy fails to make footing throughout its more than two hours of footage in a defined tone. The starting point places an astronomy student and her teacher at the center of the scene, interpreted with skill and intensity by Jennifer Lawrence Y Leonadro DiCapiro. The pair warns that a large meteorite is approaching the earth and its impact will mean the total destruction of the planet. With only six months and fourteen days to go before the catastrophic event takes place, the teacher and the student embark on the mission of alerting humanity to their imminent extinction.

Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence in “Don’t Look Up.”

Although the film has a sustained rhythm and a seductive premise in keeping with these apocalyptic times that we are going through, it gives the feeling that MacKay cannot unleash the absurd humor that beats underneath his proposal. In fact, like pearls in the long closing credits of Don’t look up, a couple of hilarious scenes erupt in which that fresh and uninhibited comedy that was contained throughout the story finally explodes. The tone of those instances clearly demonstrates the film that could have been and was not, an impudent coda that enhances the sarcastic look of the destiny of this completely insane world.

Even so, Andy MacKay he manages to build an effective diversion with sharp darts to the rise of the most grotesque right-wing governments that have been looming in this era. The most interesting point of his approach consists in the fact that in a present flooded with media and networks, the most difficult thing is to communicate a fact of great relevance such as the very end of humanity. While the astronomer and his student are desperate for the fate of the planet, the president of the United States (Meryl streep) is more concerned about his position in the next elections, as well as a powerful man of science and communications (Mark Rylance) seeks to get a slice of the catastrophe; and a ruthless television host (Cate blanchett) play to seduce the character of DiCaprio only as long as the status of character of the moment lasts.

In addition, in secondary roles figures such as Ariana Grande, Jonah hill, Timothée Chalamet, Rob morgan Y Tyler perry. Don’t look up It is undoubtedly the fun with the most stellar cast of the year. A film that is worth as a look at this present in which the dramatic situation of the world is confused between memes, conspiracy theories and the desire to be a trendic topic. The film does not Andy MacKay It does not disappoint and lets itself be seen lightly, but at various times it loses strength by diluting its load in the favorite seasonings of the palate of the members of the Academy. It remains to be seen if resigning that corrosive power is enough to win the coveted award.

Don ‘look up / United States / 2021/145 minutes / Script and direction: Andy MacKay / With: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Jonah Hill, Cathe Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet.