Don’t look up: Netflix and a multi-star bet that is halfway there

In its insistent quest to win the approval of the Academy juries, Netflix is ​​once again in the running for the Oscar with a massive production packed with stars and “agenda” themes. If in previous editions of the most famous awards in Hollywood, bets of the streaming giant such as Rome Y the Irish They failed to win the statuette for best film, this time the biggest entertainment emporium gets on the horse of denouncing the evils of the contemporary world in order to win the favor of the voters and finally hit the mark.

In favor of the new film by Andy MacKay (The big scam, the vice president) it must be recognized that he manages to overcome with grace the temptation of solemnity. However, this satirical tragicomedy fails to make footing throughout its more than two hours of footage in a defined tone. The starting point places an astronomy student and her teacher at the center of the scene, interpreted with skill and intensity by Jennifer Lawrence Y Leonadro DiCapiro. The pair warns that a large meteorite is approaching the earth and its impact will mean the total destruction of the planet. With only six months and fourteen days to go before the catastrophic event takes place, the teacher and the student embark on the mission of alerting humanity to their imminent extinction.

