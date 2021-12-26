Don’t Look Up: Interview with Meryl Streep

“Do not look up” is the story of two astronomers who must undertake a media tour to alert humanity about an asteroid that is going to destroy the planet. The film is now available on Netflix and is among the most watched on the digital platform.

Meryl Streep plays President Janie Orlean, a comical but at the same time detestable character who must take the necessary measures that may or may not save the planet from an asteroid. What will politicians do to rescue us from this possible extinction? Well, for this we invite you to play PLAY on Netflix, because we will not do spoilers.

The actress told us details about her work with screenwriter and director Adam McKay. On the other hand, he also expresses himself about how the work was with his co-stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, among others. How much fun you had filming despite the conditions and measures that must be taken on set due to the pandemic. And of course, after participating in a film like this, Meryl Streep thanks McKay, since now he analyzes the world in a different way, because we have only one and we must take care of it.

Meryl Streep in an interview for Don’t Look Up:

Comments

Comments