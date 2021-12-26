Don’t look up, criticism. A terrifying and forceful satire of our reality

Drawing parallels between the reality of the world and the one portrayed by Don’t Look Up is inevitable. The new Netflix original film has not been conceived as a metaphor for the crisis humanity is going through with the COVID-19 epidemic, but the reactions shown in the film are so familiar that they cause some uneasiness in the viewer, when not feelings of terror. Director Adam McKay caricatures the human response to a life or death situation, although what is truly disconcerting is that this humorous vision accurately approaches what we have been experiencing for almost two years.

It all begins when doctoral student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) gazes at the stars and discovers an anomaly. Excited, the girl communicates it to her teacher, Dr. Randall Mindy, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Together with his team from the University of Michigan, he performs all the calculations to discover a terrible truth: the meteorite that is approaching the Earth, several kilometers in diameter, will hit the planet and generate tsunamis and earthquakes that they will destroy life and our species. And there are only six months left for it to happen.

Crossing the web of interests and selfishness

With all that data under their arms, the duo alert the relevant agencies and meets a wall of bureaucracy and interests. Meryl Streep puts herself in the shoes of the president of the United States, a cynical character who does not see beyond the electoral polls and her own navel, like her son Jason (Jonah Hill). For this reason, when they finally take a look at the report, they refuse to make a move until the electoral process is over.

The society of images and the instantaneous is consumed by social networks and by junk programs. In this context, the media seems to limit itself to bombarding viewers, listeners and readers with messages lacking content, which sweeten reality or ignore it completely. More than good stories, the click and the algorithm matter, an acid criticism of journalism that continues to draw the caricature of the current era.

When Dibiasky and Dr. Randall turn to The Daily Rip, one of the hottest shows around, they look frustrated Because the two presenters, brilliantly played by Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett, are more interested in the breakup of pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande) than in the end of the world.

You don’t look up, a movie for thought

The main thematic axis of Do not look up orbits around the Difficulty communicating an event as important as the disappearance of life as we know it. McKay uses comedy to develop this whole story, and does so through jokes that are sometimes perceived flat and out of place, although the film manages to convey to the viewer a stark satire of contemporary society, capable of making you reflect and to shake the conscience.

In this journey, Dibiasky and Randall they travel different pathsThe first, vilified and turned into a meme, has been branded as crazy and extravagant, while the doctor has taken advantage of her physical presence and her charm to try to convince the world of his findings. However, he cannot avoid falling into the political games of President Orlean and the reality of the media, which drags him into a well without a ladder.

“Don’t look up!” shout the deniers, a group vividly reminiscent of the trumpism. As in the real world, uncontrolled content builds a network of false news that is filtered through social networks and that permeates society like a virus. Messages arise that question the veracity of scientific findings and conspiracy theories that each embrace. Does it sound like something to you?

The satire crushes the conscience at times and it has flashes of brilliance, but is vulgarized with some out-of-tune jokes that feel a bit old. However, despite the fact that the film is too long and the rhythm somewhat irregular, the message, the incredible cast and the residue it leaves on the viewer make this film a highly recommended product.