“Don’t Look Up”: Andrés Silva and Ramón García, the Peruvian actors who worked alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep

Peruvian pride. Andrés Silva and Ramón García are the two Peruvian actors who had an appearance within the starring movie by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, I enter other great actors.

The confirmation of the appearance of the well-known Peruvian actor who was the protagonist of “Mi amor el wachimán”, “El león de la cumbia”, among others, was made by himself through his social networks.

And on the day of the film’s release, which was December 24, Silva’s appearance could be verified. However, there was a detail that surprised all Peruvians and was the appearance of Ramón García , peruvian actor With great trajectory and who was also part of the miniseries “Los Choches”, playing the character of “Chapana”.

The performance of both was for a few seconds, But there is no doubt that the appearance of the two has meant great pride for many Peruvians to know that they are part of a megaproduction featuring world-class actors and Oscar winners.

PRONOUNCEMENT OF THE ACTORS AFTER THE PREMIERE OF THE FILM

After the premiere of “Do not look up”, many people began to congratulate Andrés Silva through their social networks and the actor did not hesitate to answer more than one thanks.

He also gave statements for RPP Noticias, where he showed feeling excited and proud with his participation.

“The experience has been fabulous, in fact I am very proud and glad that Netflix thinks about making national talent visible, not only by the actors but by the entire technical team that has been in charge of making this filming “, He said.

He also confirmed that his participation It was given thanks to the convocation of the well-known Peruvian director Jorge Carmona, who is the brother of the late producer Javier Carmona.

“I must say that I felt very safe due to the relationship I have with Jorge, who I have known for many years. I think he was my first television director, with him I made Mystery, we have a good energy, we have also recorded the movie Avenida Larco, so I felt that I was in good hands and that everything was going to flow well ”, declared.

The location where André Silva filmed was in the bay of Paracas in Peru.

In the case of Ramón García, so far he has not commented on any of his social networks about the popular film; However, he has provided a statement for El Comercio, where he indicated that he was also summoned by director Jorge Carmona for a “microscene” where he gives life to a taxi driver who sees a comet pass by.

“It is a taxi driver who is at the Hotel Bolívar, in the Plaza San Martín. Then, the famous comet passes, I look up at the sky and that was it “Garcia said.

It should be noted that both actors worked on the same film that Leonardo DiCaprio and other Hollywood stars and they are part of it, however, the recordings were made in different locations, so there was no physical or personal contact between the Peruvian actors and those from Hollywood.

USER REACTIONS

The users spoke through social networks and expressed their congratulations and pride for the participation of both actors and as usual, the memes were not lacking.

These are some of the reactions we collected from Twitter.

Reactions on Twitter after the appearance of Andrés Silva and Ramón García. in “Don’t Look Up.” (Photo: Twitter Capture)

