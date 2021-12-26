Doctor Strange 2 and his rumored list of cameos: Wolverine, Fantastic 4 and more | Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness | Movies and series

After the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, in recent days, rumors have sprouted in networks of several possible appearances of Marvel characters, who would return or be introduced for the first time in the UCM. The film finished its re-recordings a few days ago and it is already said that these would have included several appearances at the last minute.

In addition to the possible use of Dark Hold, a dangerous book of spells and the multiple versions of Wanda and Doctor Strange, the rumored list lives up to the title of “madness” of the Marvel film.

X-Men: Wolverine and Professor X

The X-Men saga belonged to 20th Century Fox, but after the purchase of the studio by Disney, they were nowhere and supposedly canceled.

The latest films of the younger generation (James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult) did not convince and X-Men: dark phoenix received terrible reviews.

The X-Men are also waiting to enter the MCU in a live action movie. Photo: composition / Disney

Now, with the characters in Marvel, a confirmation of the appearance of new actors or the same cast is still waiting, but in a reboot similar to that of Daredevil and Kingpin.

Similarly, there has been talk that Hugh Jackman could return as Wolverine and Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier (Professor X).

James McAvoy is primarily recognized for his role as Professor X in X-Men. Photo: 20th Century Fox

Logan came out in 2017 and was Hugh Jackman’s last film as Wolverine. Photo: Fox

It should be noted that both closed their cycles as mutants in the film Logan (2017), which received excellent reviews and acceptance from the general public.

Could mutants return in Doctor Strange and the multiverse of insanity? We have to wait to know it …

Fantastic 4

The Fantastic 4 are also waiting to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Like the mutants, the quartet of heroes returned home after the Fox purchase and not much has been known about it since.

The Fantastic 4 await their admission to the UCM. Photo: Marvel Comics

At the moment, it is only known that Marvel has confirmed the long-awaited reboot, but there is still no new news about the casting.

It is also said that the buyer of the Avengers Tower would be Reed Richards, who would be living there with Susan Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm.

Spider-Man by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

After their return in Spider-Man: no way home, the chances of seeing both arachnids in new MCU movies have increased.

The appearances of Maguire and Garfield are based on two great reasons that with a film called “multiverse of madness”, they make a certain sense.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would revert to being Spider-Man in more Marvel and Sony films. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The first is that Sam Raimi, who directed the first Spider-Man saga, is the director of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness. Therefore, he would have wanted to bring Tobey Maguire back for a short cameo.

In the same way, with the long-awaited return of Garfield, this would be the perfect occasion to imply that the actor would reinterpret Spider-Man in both this and future Marvel and Sony films.

