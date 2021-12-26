Diego Lainez is wanted by three La Liga teams

The future of Diego lainez still in the air. Heading into the winter market, the 21-year-old midfielder would come out of the Real Betis in the absence of minutes under the technical direction of Manuel Pellegrini.

In the plans of the Seville team, it would be to look for the former player of America with an option to buy and there are already interested teams.

The Majorca, Spanish Y Elche, would be the options for Lainez continue on Spanish League, so the Iberian press assures it.

Since his arrival at the Verdiblanco team in 2019, Diego lainez accumulates 50 games played in The league and has failed to score.

However, his departure would be due to the fact that so far in the Season 2021-22, only registers 20 minutes on the field of play, as it should be remembered that after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Mexican presented a left ankle injury that kept him from the activity.

Diego Lainez does not occupy a foreign position

On December 13, Diego lainez He obtained Spanish nationality, so he will not count as a foreign player in La Liga football, freeing up a place in the team that takes his services.

It is worth mentioning that among the teams interested in carrying out Lainez to their ranks, the Elche and the Majorca are fighting for permanence in the First division of Spain.

After the first half of the season, the Elche ranks 17th in the ranking with 15 points, while Majorca is fifteenth with 20 units.

For his part, Spanish it is in 11th place with 23 points, six units from the positions with classification to the competitions of Europe.

