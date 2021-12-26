Diego Godín has offers to leave Cagliari and excites his followers in Uruguay

Diego Godín is in need of leaving Cagliari and already has three club offers at his disposal.

Diego Godín surprised the managers of Cagliari by expressing his desire to leave Cagliari in this transfer market while waiting to raise his football level in another team that does not fight for permanence.

The Uruguayan defender began to be considered by other clubs for the winter transfer market to leave the Italian entity and give rise to a new step in his career as a footballer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specialized in the transfer market, Diego Godín has become the target player for three institutions to reinforce their staff with their hierarchy.

Although he did not develop what the specific offers were, the Italian specialist made it clear that the Pharaoh He will make a decision regarding his future shortly, while the Cagliari managers have already found his replacement.

Matteo Lovato will reinforce the lines of Walter Mazzarri’s tactical structures for the rest of the season in Serie A as a direct loan from Atalanta, waiting to replace his presence.

Faced with the ignorance of the next professional destination, Diego Godín faces the possibility of taking the competitive pace to play his last World Cup in 2022 in the case of qualifying with the Uruguay National Team.