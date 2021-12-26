Daughter poses wearing shirt as mini dress with maxi boots

Will Smith He has been surrounded by great women in his life, who have helped him grow and develop as a man and as a professional. One of them has been her mother, Caroline Bright, with whom she shared a photo on Instagram about Mother’s Day.

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! And happy day to all the mothers of the world. Oh… and mom, I’m sorry about that time when I was a senior in high school and you caught me in the kitchen with my girlfriend. But, you really should have been asleep, “she wrote when posting the photo that exceeded more than a million likes.

Will Smith’s daughter falls in love wearing a shirt as a dress with maxi boots

Another of the most important women in the actor’s life, in addition to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, is their daughter, Willow. She is the princess of the house, the youngest of her children and who of course inherited all the artistic and musical talent of Will Smith. Last October 2020 he turned 20 years old and the proud dad shared several photos of his little girl, accompanied by a loving message.

«My bean! 20 years. You have broken and rebuilt me ​​in ways unimaginable to my closed mind. It is my greatest pleasure to love you and serve you. Happy birthday to my Halloween queen ❤️ @willowsmith », he commented when sharing said photo album.

And yes, in her 20s, she has already become one of the most sought-after models but also one of the most irreverent. On his YouTube profile, he shared a behind-the-scenes video of one of his recent photoshoots.

Now, in a recent session for the W Magazine, Will Smith’s daughter fell in love with her laid-back style by wearing a maxi beach dress as a dress, paired with some rustic leather boots. It is a perfect style for spring and summer, especially for riskier girls.

In another of the photos for the magazine, she posed in an emerald green wool maxi sweater, complementing that outfit with a golden necklace and an extravagant hairstyle with braids.

How is Willow Smith’s relationship with her mother?

The relationship between Willow Smith and her mother Jada Pinkett Smith is very special: both, more than mother and daughter, are best friends. Both are even conductors of the program Red Table Talk, where they talk about various family topics and interviews with valuable personalities.

Now, on Mother’s Day, Willow dedicated an adorable message to her mother, also performing a song for her:

«Mom, I love you very much and I only want you to feel just a small part of the gratitude and love that you have given me throughout my life, and that you continue to give me. I just want to say happy Mother’s Day and that you will always be a super woman. “

Music is one of the great passions of Will Smith’s daughter, who a couple of months ago released the single titled Transparent, along with famous drummer Travis Barker, known for being one of the members of Blink 182.

Although one of his most played songs on YouTube is Wait a Minute!, with more than 92 million views on this audiovisual platform.

