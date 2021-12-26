Christmas, social control and medicine – Science and Health

In May 2020, how distant it seems now, the question was how long the quarantines and the alteration of life that had originated in the world since the start of the covid pandemic would last. Their objective was to flatten the curve so that the health system would be in a position to prepare to receive the cases and allow time for when the vaccine or treatment would appear.

Someone asked, not without irony for its correctness, Tamiflu by the commercial name of Oseltamivir, in reference to the drug used and proposed as a miracle in avian and swine flu, precursors of this pandemic. The “Tamiflu” disaster would merit another article on its own. At that time, those measures that would be the last were prolonged through official announcements that were anxiously awaited, over and over again, until they were renewed in the next speech. These measures had a purpose that was to control the possibility of transmission of the disease. We will not stop here on its relevance, but on the social and psychological modifications that it produced in the receivers, the population, but also in the emitters of the same, who delineated, promulgated, communicated and particularly those who became interpreters, or exegetes. in some way, from each ad.

All forms of energy imply a balance of cycles of increase in one place and a decrease in another complementary, this occurs in the cycles of nature, in the economy, also in the social and in information.

These days we celebrate Christmas, but the fruit of centuries of traditions related to the winter solstice (the still sun) in the northern hemisphere and summer in the south. That day when winter began paradoxically, at the same time it was the long journey of six months to get on the opposite side. Since ancient times it was understood that balance and respect for these cycles was the key to life.

This was understood by all those who sought control in history and thus control of information was from the origin of culture, the way to build power, transforming that into social control in some cases. The construction of the social structure of religions was always based on establishing that intermediate that forced the passage through whoever actually or supposedly possessed that power to then connect with another level, in this case, spiritual. The high priests were always those who were at the top of the pyramid of power, the kings and their “divine” character was part of what sustained that scheme. The plebs could not understand divine designs.

Thus, a life / death cycle, lived directly by everyone, became mediated by those who possessed “the” knowledge. In this delegation of power, the one who receives it has as a counterpart an enormous burden and responsibility like the political leaders of the earthly (to Caesar what is Caesar’s). In the case of the religious, in ancient times they watched over our spiritual health but they also possessed knowledge and did so with physics. Even today shamans are both the ones who connect with “the gods” and provide the cure.

This transfer of power has been what has given the script to the history of humanity in which some inevitably ended up suffering from that hubris, which made them, as the Greeks warned, particularly dangerous to society. Since the different revolutions of knowledge, such as the printing press, the adoption of the scientific method and thought, logic or more currently the Internet, this imbalance of power had the possibility of peer control and of those whom it should serve. Thus, dogma was replaced by science, for example, and concrete data, no longer an enlightened person who was the bearer of infallible knowledge.

Since the origin of the pandemic, we have witnessed a particular process in which, through something new in historical terms, the media, the validation of knowledge has become that which is installed in the media. Of course, for the message to be valid, those who install it must be bearers of a title of “priest” we would say in ancient times, which validates the person who will be erected as an expert because of his existence and not because of the coherence of his judgments. .

Often times, recipients need not understand the nature of their delegation of power, for example, not knowing why an “expert” vehemently rules as a high priest. At the same time, always to build and preserve the power given by that knowledge, it was necessary to make it confusing, cryptic, almost esoteric, which ultimately will need the decoder and installing the idea that without it we could not see reality.

For example, to verify the beginning of a period or a cycle, someone had to inform us or say that it was that or not, we could no longer be all (the pagans) who simply observed it. The initial phenomenon of religion that was to bind, to unite with something superior, was opposed by sectarian thinking, which was to cut that union. One way to cut this link has been at this stage to plunge into informational chaos, in which what was said today is denied tomorrow and what was previously practically total ignorance will in days become absolute certainty.

The idea of ​​science as something verifiable and with a clear methodology was supplanted by dogma, but calling it science. Anyone who asked to use the scientific, logical method, not accepting the dogma, was condemned to the stake of anti-scientificism, and on the way to demonization. It is interesting to read the historical processes: Giordano, Bruno, Galileo, Salem … multiple in history and all under the same pattern.

This excess of power, managed by those who did not have the capacity to contain it, has overwhelmed them and as a way of containing historically they have understood that a greater end justifies the means. The ideas of the “new man” have been constant in all totalitarian processes that were unfailingly supported by a scientific rhetoric and more precisely linked to health. The contradictions do not matter if they manage to save our lives, establishing that their dogma is incomprehensible to mortals in its conceptual chaos.

Thus, chaos is also the instrument to sustain that power. Perhaps only in this way can the orders of our caregivers be understood: that we must spend the holidays inside our houses, not letting our relatives or friends enter if they are not vaccinated and / or with a PCR test, and we must maintain social distance, and the chinstrap at Christmas dinner.

The totalitarian processes begin to collapse when, in excess, mortals realize that the gods must be crazy and there begins the revolution that implies the birth to another stage.

Perhaps, the great reboot will be useful to begin to glimpse it this Christmas, seeing that the gods are not who we think. Perhaps we will even have time to help them recover from their hubris and regain their human aspect.

Merry Christmas, to celebrate the new birth.