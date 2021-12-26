Chris Pratt and Katherine Scharzennegger, first images after knowing that they are going to have their second child
After the birth of their first daughter together, in August 2020, Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, will become parents again. A piece of news that has filled the couple with enthusiasm. The writer already boasts of a tummy, as these images show, in which the daughter of the famous Arnold Schwarzenegger and the well-known actor walk with little Lyla Maria, her one-year-old daughter, and Jack, the nine-year-old son that the hero of the saga Jurassic World had with his first wife, actress Anna Faris (Scary movie, Mom). The new baby will be the second grandchild for the famous interpreter of Terminator and his ex-wife, Maria Shriver — John F. Kennedy’s niece.
Last summer, Chris, forty-two years old, and Katherine, thirty-two, turned two years since they celebrated their wedding on a ranch in Montecito, California, in June 2019, after a year of dating. The couple resides in Pacific Palisades (California), in a property valued at fifteen and a half million dollars, with a swimming pool, guest house, cellar and gym. Personal success is joined by the professional: Chris returns to participate in the new Jurassic world, which opens in June, and Katherine triumphs with her latest book.
HELLO! The total or partial reproduction of this report and its photographs is prohibited, even mentioning their origin.