Chris Pratt and Katherine Scharzennegger, first images after knowing that they are going to have their second child

After the birth of their first daughter together, in August 2020, Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, will become parents again. A piece of news that has filled the couple with enthusiasm. The writer already boasts of a tummy, as these images show, in which the daughter of the famous Arnold Schwarzenegger and the well-known actor walk with little Lyla Maria, her one-year-old daughter, and Jack, the nine-year-old son that the hero of the saga Jurassic World had with his first wife, actress Anna Faris (Scary movie, Mom). The new baby will be the second grandchild for the famous interpreter of Terminator and his ex-wife, Maria Shriver — John F. Kennedy’s niece.