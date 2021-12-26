Chris Hemsworth’s Son Runs As Successor To ‘Thor’ And Fans Approve | Film and Television

The little twin of Chris Hemsworth He has proven to be a true beast in combat. In fact, there are already those who nominate him with the most worthy successor Thor if one day his father wants to leave the MCU. Little Hemsworth, we don’t really know if it’s Sasha or Tristan, since the two are practically nailed, appears in a video of Instagram dressed as the superhero and practicing boxing with his father.

“I present to you the new heavyweight champion of the universe“Chris Hemsworth jokes. Dressed in a red cape and with all the superhero paraphernalia, Hemsworth Jr. shows great agility by swinging his fists.” The new avenger “, joke fans of the star of Hollywood.

These images were probably taken during the filming of Thor: Love & Thunder, the new movie of the phase 4 of MCU preparing Taika waititi and in which Natalie Portman repeats in the cast and where Christian Bale joins as a villain.

Elsa PatakyChris’s wife has given us the clue, as she has shared another image of little Hemsworth with his father, his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, and stunt actor Bobby Holland.

“My team A“writes the Spanish actress, proud to see how her husband and son share a love for such a vast and creative universe as that of Marvel. In fact, it would not be the first time that a scion gets into the skin of the same character That his father. The little one did it Vincent Sinclar with Vin Diesel for the saga Fast & furious Y Michael gandolfini in the of James gandolfini.

Of course: if little Sasha (or Tristan!) Decides to step into his father’s boots in a few years (or decades, rather), he will have to suffer some tough training sessions like the one the actor showed us a few weeks ago. Not everyone is ready for that.