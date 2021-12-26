Chivas youth players to follow in the 2022 Clausura Tournament

Given the lack of reinforcements and although at most two transfers to Chivas de Guadalajara for him Clausura 2022 Tournament, Coach Marcelo Michel Leaño has contemplated some homegrown players who could well help the competition throughout the campaign, even already added them to its squad in preseason work and friendly duels.

There are plenty of examples semester after semester of the flow of footballers who are ‘born’ in Verde Valle and that they compete as equals in the maximum circuit. In that line Marcelo Leaño He has observed some new faces that have already been called up to the first team on some occasion, however they have not had the expected regularity, for this reason this tournament could be the one that some of them take off, here we leave the names to follow.

Alejandro Organista, Gabriel Martínez and Sebastián Pérez Bouquet will be looking for a place in the template for this Closing 2022 and they work under Leaño’s orders at this stage of the preseason. The three have left good feelings in these first days and they are already integrated with the rest of the team. Along with Pavel Pérez, who thought that from the previous semester he could already join the MX League, but had a stint at Tapatío.

Alejandro Organista

The 21-year-old midfielder was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco On June 2, 2000, he has passed through all the categories of the Herd from the U-13 to the U-20. That is why he made the leap to Tapatío of the Expansion League. In 2021 he had his debut with Chivas under the command of Victor Manuel Vucetich on Day 1 of the Apertura, but he did not see activity again, which is why Leaño has him contemplated to join his squad in this new campaign.

Gabriel Martinez

Martínez is one of the most precious ‘jewels’ of the Guadalajara quarry. Central defender who is 1.91 meters tall and makes him a footballer to take into account to strengthen the defense. Of his 19 years, 12 have passed within the walls of the basic rojiblancas forces, and in his record he houses the U17 World Cup in Brazil 2019, where Mexico was runner-up after falling with the host.

Sebastian Perez Bouquet

Bouquet is an attacking midfielder whose creativity is the last meters of the field are his greatest characteristic trait. He has been with the herd for 9 years and adds 1 championship in the Sub 13 category, 1 more in the Sub 15 and 2 in the Sub 17. Leaño’s intention is to integrate him little by little to have a good replacement in the offensive zone.