Chivas would have its bombing signing thanks to Luis Suárez and Atlético de Madrid

Chivas would have a stellar signing and all thanks to Atlético de Madrid and Luis Suárez

December 26, 2021 · 09:05 am

The Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez had a brush with Diego Simeone and this would cause his relationship with the DT and with the Atlético de Madrid starts to wear out. His departure seems like a fact and another club already has him in their sights, something that directly benefits Chivas.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Luis Suarez I would have an offer from Inter Miami to arrive next 2022, however, the club David beckham needs a foreigner quota, the same one who plans to release it by yielding to Rodolfo Pizarro.

The Mexican midfielder has the desire to reach Chivas and although the Inter Miami did not want to give in in the negotiations, in the interest of Luis Suarez everything can change and the Flock has the possibility of its stellar signing.

How much would Chivas pay for Rodolfo Pizarro?

If Chivas wants to buy from Rodolfo Pizarro you will have to pay close to 10 million dollars, but you might be inclined to borrow something that looks workable, as long as Luis Suarez arrives at Inter Miami.

