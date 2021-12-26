Child receives jersey from Raúl Jiménez and cries with emotion

The reaction of a child when he receives his Christmas gift went viral.

Part of the magic of Christmas is the illusion of children to find the gifts that Santa Claus brought them, in that sense it went viral the reaction of a child when he receives a sweater from his idol Raúl Jiménez.

In the viral video you can see the moment where a small follower of the Wolverhampton team received as a Christmas gift a Raúl Jiménez sweater with his traditional number 9, which moved him to tears.

Dean Finney, a loyal Wolves fan shared via Twitter the emotional video in which their children go down to see the gifts that Santa Claus brought them and the oldest of them steals attention by bursting into tears with emotion when he discovered a Raúl Jiménez shirt under the tree.

Raúl Jiménez is one of the spoiled players of the Wolves fans, as the little boy showed, coupled with the fact that the attacker has great gestures and answered the message wishing a merry Christmas.

The Wolves will miss the Boxing Day that they would play this Sunday against Watford in the traditional day of the Premier League, but the latter did not complete the minimum number of players to be able to sustain the game against an outbreak of COVID-19 that occurred in the club, so they had to postpone their meeting.