‘Cherry’: Robert Downey Jr. gives his blessing to Tom Holland’s movie – movie news

The actor who plays Tony Stark was Holland’s mentor in ‘Avengers,’ and no matter how long that goes by, nothing is going to change that.

Robert Downey Jr. sends his full support to Cherry, Tom Holland’s new movie. The two actors met for the first time in Captain America: Civil War and, since then, they have starred in a beautiful relationship of mentor and pupil in the MCU that, as we have seen over time, they have not left behind the cameras. The friendship between Holland and Downey Jr. continues and they defend and protect each other.

Holland is about to release a film directed by the brothers and sisters Russo In which he plays an ex-soldier with PTSD. On his return home he will try to deal with the open wounds through drugs, which leads him to rob banks in order to pay for his addiction. A very important role in the actor’s career, since it is demarcated from the rest of the titles of his filmography.

In a presentation of the film in front of journalists, Downey has said the following about his partner’s new project.

I just have to say it’s one of those movies that when five years go by, wherever the movie is, you’ll realize you want to see it. It is the highest compliment I can give a movie, that it is worth rewatching. It is one of those things that really works as mediation and all of you have infused a lot of meaning into it within this crisis, which is within a crisis within a crisis.

Holland should be very proud that his work has paid off. As revealed Joe russo recently, the performer lost a quarter of his weight to star in the film. Both he and his co-star Ciara Bravo have gone to tremendous lengths to get into the role of drug addicts. “They have been shattered. I congratulate them because they have undressed, they have remained raw for their performances, so that they were as authentic as possible. It is one of the most impressive interpretive works that we have been a part of. It had a real physical cost for both “, confesses the filmmaker.

Cherry will be available in the United States on February 26 through Apple TV +.