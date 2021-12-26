Celebrity Couples 2011 and 2021

Kieran Culkin and Emma Stone? 😱

In 2011, Katy Perry was married to Russell Brand, until she received a text message on December 31 asking for a divorce.

Now Katy is engaged to Orlando Bloom, with whom she has a son.

Back in 2011, rumors that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were dating were just beginning.

Now, they are married and have three children.

In 2011, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were a couple.

Now Robert is with Suki Waterhouse and Kristen got engaged to Dylan Meyer last month.

In 2011, Ariana Grande was dating her Broadway partner in13, Graham Phillips.

Now, Ariana said yes to Dalton Gomez this year.

In 2011, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth decided to give their relationship another chance.

Now, it seems that Miley is single and Liam is dating actress Gabriella Brooks.

In 2011, Olivia Wilde began dating Jason Sudeikis.

Now, Olivia is dating Harry Styles after divorcing Jason.

In 2011, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez began their relationship.

Today, Justin is married to Hailey Bieber.

In 2011, Kim Kardashiam married and later separated from Kris Humphries.

Now, Kim is with Pete Davidson after splitting with Kanye West.

In 2011, Ben Affleck was still married to Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez had divorced Marc Anthony.

Now, Bennifer is back.

In 2011, Zoë Kravitz was dating Penn Badgley.

Now, Zoë is said to be dating Channing Tatum.

In 2011, Joe Jonas parted ways with the twilight star, Ashley Greene, after a year together.

Now Joe Jonas is married and has a son with Sophie Turner.

In 2011, Kieran Culkin and Emma Stone parted ways after two years together.

Now, Kieran is married to model Jazz Charton, while Emma had her first child with her husband, the director of SNL, Dave McCary, earlier this year.

In 2011, Emma Roberts and the star of GleeChord Overstreet, they were a couple.

Now, Emma is dating Garrett Hedlund and Chord is dating actress Camelia Somers.

In 2011, Joshua Jackson was dating Diane Kruger.

Now, Joshua is married and has a son with Jodie Turner-Smith.

Finally, in 2011, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were still married.

Now, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are on everyone’s lips.

