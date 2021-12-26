CDMX health personnel receives booster vaccine on Monday- Uno TV

CDMX health personnel receive a booster vaccination on December 27. Photo: Cuartoscuro

From this one Monday, December 27, doctors, nurses and administrative workers in the health sector who work in the various hospitals and public clinics of the Mexico City (CDMX) will begin to receive booster shots necessary to combat pandemic COVID-19announced the Capital government.

The doses will be distributed and applied for the entire medical staff you have started your scheme of vaccination six months ago and each institution will be responsible for summoning the staff and applying them within the medical units.

The directors of hospitals and clinics of the IMSS, ISSSTE, CDMX Health Secretariat, Pemex, Secretariat of the Navy, Secretariat of National Defense and the National Institutes of Health will be the ones that schedule the calendars to put the dose reinforcement to your health staff.

Vaccination in private institutions

For him health personnel from private institutions, the application of the dose reinforcement It will take place between January 11 and 15 of the following year at the headquarters of the Arms room, in Ciudad Deportiva, and in the Center for Naval Studies in Health Sciences (Cencis), of the Secretary of the Navy.

What documents should they bring?

Health workers must verify that they work in the Health sector with:

Professional license

License

Work identification

Payroll receipt or letter from the corresponding institution

They must have finished the scheme more than six months ago

They must have printed their record of vaccination

In this way, the federal program of COVID-19 vaccination refers to the following calendar to immunize the personnel of private health:

January 11: AB and C

AB and C 12th of January: D, E, F and G

D, E, F and G January 13th: H, I, J, K, L and M

H, I, J, K, L and M January 14: N. Ñ, O, P, Q and R

N. Ñ, O, P, Q and R January 15: S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z

On Thursday, December 24, 2020, Mexico immunization started against him COVID-19 in national territory. The head of Government of the CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum, was the one who announced the vaccination program against COVID-19 in the capital of the country.

Maria Irene Ramirez, Head of Nursing in the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital ‘Rubén Leñero’ in CDMX, was the first Mexican to receive the vaccine against him COVID-19.

María Irene Ramírez in CDMX, María del Rosario Lora López in Querétaro and Daniel Díaz Domínguez in Edomex are the first vaccinated in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/Bn1Uib7Q6P – David Ordaz (@david_ordaz) December 24, 2020

According to Federal Health Secretariat, the population total health personnel immunized amounts to one million 254 thousand 790 people 100% unsecured in the first stage. State governments are expected to begin vaccination of its medical staff in early 2022.