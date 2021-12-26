Cardi B exploded against those who criticized her for not letting her daughter listen to ‘WAP’ | Urban

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

Some users of social networks launched themselves against the rapper because it seemed “hypocritical” not to allow their daughter to listen to the song

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The past 2020 was a great year for Cardi B, who returned to music with “WAP”, theme in which he collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion and which came to be placed as the most popular song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, as in everything, there were those who did not like it and take every opportunity to go against it.

Now, she was criticized as “hypocritical” because during a live session on Instagram, the rapper was about to interpret the right song chen his 2-year-old daughter appeared on the scene, so she screamed “No, no, no, no!” Y cut the song.

This action was enough for some to get angry and leave messages of complaint on their social networks.

“So your daughter can’t hear it, but everyone else’s daughter can? Alright! Exactly what I’ve been saying is that you have an agenda to push with that garbage label you’re on. DISGUSTING,” is one. of the messages to which the singer herself replied.

So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can? @iamcardib AW OKAY! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING https://t.co/OZja54dICx – Mo_fierce (@Mo_fierce) January 5, 2021

This comment made Cardi B exploit and emphasize that mothers also have the right to express their sexuality and what each child hears is the responsibility of their respective father, not of the artist; in the end, she doesn’t make children’s music.

“You have to stop with this! I do not make music for children, I make music for adults. Parents are also responsible for what their children hear or see. I am a very sexual person, but not with my son as others should be parents, “he wrote in a first message.

“There are moms who are strippers. Pop pussy, twerkean all night to entertain, does that mean they do it with their kids? No! Stop making this a debate, it is common sense, “she added in a second message that caused her fans to support her and make fun of the user she responded to.

There’s moms who are strippers.Pop pussy, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids? No! Stop makin this a debate. It’s pretty much common sense. https://t.co/JqZaUKbjNo – iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021