Canelo Álvarez celebrates Christmas with a surprising family party

As I had anticipated weeks before, Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has spent time with his family in the final stretch of the year, Well, he enjoyed a surprise party to celebrate Christmas and spend Christmas Eve with his loved ones.

Through social networks, the boxer’s brother-in-law shared videos of the family reunion that Saúl and his wife Fernanda Gómez had, in which the traditional exchange of gifts took place.

A few weeks ago, The boxer told a magazine that this was a plan that they had already contemplated and thus celebrate the triumphs of 2021.

Lin truth it was a spectacular year on a personal level. Having achieved all four titles is something very special for me.í, and having married the woman I love, much better ”, revealed for the magazine Hola.

Members of both families were present at the celebration and enjoyed dinner in a common room where they lived all night.

To crown the Christmas celebration, a series of fireworks and fireworks were detonatedn the property’s garden with the message “Merry Christmas Álvarez Gómez”, while the assistants watched the show with emotion.

This 2021, ‘Canelo ‘became the undisputed super middleweight champion after beating Caleb Plant last November, it was worth commemorating for the athlete’s family and his partner.

Another reason to celebrate

Among those attending the celebration was Saúl’s brother, Inocente Álvarez, also a boxer, who saved also had a Christmas surprise, since he announced on social networks his commitment to his girlfriend, Diana Alvarez.

“And he said that if my beautiful Reyna I will make you happy forever my beautiful life I LOVE YOU“He wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself with his future wife.

Recently, ‘Canelo ‘was in Nuevo León where he made a donation of more than 5,000 toys for children from the DIF Capullo and attended a party by businessman Carlos Bremen.

