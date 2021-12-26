Camila Cabello shows her Cinderella live and among her family

Camila Cabello impressed at the premiere of her movie “Cinderella” in Los Angeles, where she played the role of an emerging “movie star” to perfection, but it was at the party she threw for her family, friends and the entertainment community in Miami. , where the Cuban-Mexican artist demonstrated that there is no one more “proudly Latina”.

This is precisely what she told the audience that gathered in the beautiful patios and gardens of the Vizcaya mansion to accompany her to celebrate her first role as an actress. And it is that the singer of Cuban descent made her debut on the big screen as Cinderella, thus becoming the first artist of Hispanic origin to embody one of the iconic princesses from Disney’s fairy tales.

Dressed in a cropped white top and a ruffled yellow tulle skirt that draped over her feet, Cabello celebrated her movie at home as the modern princess she embodies in the film. Screenwriter and director Kay Cannon’s interpretation of the girl tortured by stepmother and stepsisters, who is only rescued from terrible abuse thanks to the love of a handsome prince fits this era like a glove. It is truly the fairy tale that all girls and boys today deserve. It is also a musical production that Gen X parents and older millennials will be able to enjoy to the fullest.

“The world of this Cinderella is a world in evolution, in which the roles and motivations of all are reviewed” Camila Cabello / Singer and actress

“I am excited to be here in my city, where a high school teacher for the first time told me that I had a good voice and invited me to sing in a musical,” said Cabello before a hundred people saw the film, which is released this Friday on the Amazon Prime Video digital platform.

“I’m excited to be with my family, my friends, my cousins,” continued the 24-year-old artist, who was accompanied by her parents, her partner, the Canadian artist Shawn Mendes and her grandmother Mercedes, among many others.

Camilla Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine in a scene from “Cinderella.” (Christopher Raphael / Amazon Studios)

An actress is born

In a conversation with the press in Spanish, Cabello revealed that she had spent a lot of time and effort learning as much as she could for her first professional acting role. “I worked very hard to prepare,” said the artist, who began her career as a member of the all-girl band Fifth Harmony.

The effort paid off. To say that Camila Cabello steals the show is not enough. Her acting talent is matched by her vocal skills and control, which are so impressive that she is on par with the prodigious Idina Menzel (Frozen), whom she described as “a great teacher and inspiration.”

Also, Cabello puts up a decent fight as a dancer. In a film full of choreography, the artist manages to look good, even when accompanied by professional dancers. In short, our Latin Cinderella exceeded any expectations.

During the event it was more than clear that Camila Cabello was more than proud of her work. “I love that we talk about values ​​and freedom, fairness and respect without giving any sermons. This Cinderella’s world is an evolving world, in which everyone’s roles and motivations are reviewed. Not just her, but the prince, king, queen, stepmother, and stepsisters. There are no bad guys, there are no good guys, there are only people and, of course, a bit of magic ”, explained the artist.

The new “Cinderella” has Latin blood thanks to the representation of Camila Cabello. (EFE)

That is not to say that fantasy and romance are absent from the film. The production maintains the sweetest moments of the traditional fairy tale, including the mice transformed into pages, a drawer in a carriage and a work dress in a wonderful evening dress. The difference is that this dress was designed by Cinderella herself.

A family night

The most shocking phrase in the film is “I choose myself.” It’s something that Camila Cabello celebrates. “It is a message for girls and young women. For children and young people, for everyone. The true fairy tale, the true love story is being with someone who allows us and inspires us to fulfill our dreams ”, he stressed.

In her case, the night in Miami, her most important night as Cinderella, made it clear that the artist is living her own fairy tale. Her entire family was like her. Her grandmother Mercedes cried in every scene in which her famous granddaughter appeared dressed as the typical princess. Camila, for her part, was embraced by Shawn Mendes and surrounded by the boys she aspires to influence. Among them, Alaia, the daughter of Adamari López, Amanda, the daughter of Karla Monroig and Tommy Torres, Savannah and Sierra, the daughters of Carlos Ponce, Victoria the daughter of Elvis Crespo and many more.

Camila Cabello’s decision to have an event in Miami is part of her maturity as an artist. The celebration of his family and their roots will also extend to his next album, which he has already said will have the name “Familia”. The first single “Don´t Go Yet” was accompanied by a video “inspired by the parties at my house, in which in the end they always pushed the dining room furniture against the walls, they hung a ´discoball´ on a lamp and we finished all dancing, “said the artist.

That maturity is, in part, thanks to “Cinderella”, because as he said, “the person I am today found a large part of his self-confidence thanks to the experience of the film.”