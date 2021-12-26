BTS’s outfits and Katy Perry’s dress to go to charity auction

The suits that BTS used for their performance at the Grammys earlier in the year are among the items to be offered at an upcoming charity auction.

The seven-member K-pop group wore custom outfits from Louis Vuitton to interpret your success “Dynamite “during the Grammys in March, which was his first performance at the music awards ceremony.

A white and gold long-sleeved dress that Dolly Parton wore and a silver one that Katy Perry acted tThey are also among the items that will be auctioned for the benefit of the MusiCares organization from the Recording Academy, which helps provide healthcare and other assistance to those in need in the music industry.

The sale, organized by Julien’s Auctions, will take place on January 30, 2022, on the eve of the Grammys.

Parton wore her dress in 2019 when she was honored by MusiCares. Perry performed “California Gurls” in the silver suit in 2010 during a concert that highlighted the Grammy nominees.

Among other items in the auction– A Jason Aldean cowboy hat, a jacket worn by Lionel Richie during his Glastonbury performance in 2015, and guitars autographed by Machine Gun Kelly and Metallica’s James Hetfield.

Joni Mitchell has been announced as the MusiCares Person of the Year and will be honored at a ceremony on January 29.

After spending most of the pandemic in South Korea, BTS will make their first live performances at a concert series at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles beginning on November 27.

