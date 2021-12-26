BritneySpears and Marilyn Monroe are distant cousins; this is the story

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 02.12.2021 14:18:55





Britney Spears as well as Marilyn Monroe are among the most popular celebrities in the world, one for their music and the other for their performances, respectively. And although it may seem not very credible, everything seems to indicate that both have a family union, do they look alike?

Marilyn Monroe during the 1950s and early 1960s consecrated her acting career and was even listed as one of the most beautiful women of that timeOn the other hand, in the 90s Britney Spears rose to fame, who thanks to her music and the success she achieved began to label her as the Princess of pop.

Both faced various problems; Marilyn Monroe is believed to have suffered from depression and that at the time of his death it was learned that he wore a wig and that he did not have a perfect appearance, however, so far nothing has been confirmed.

Britney Spears for 13 years was under the tutelage of her father, who controlled all aspects of the singer’s life, as well as her financial affairs, but in November 2021 Britney was able to regain her freedom upon termination of that guardianship.

Although the two never met and one died long before the other was born, there is something that unites them and that very few know: the famous are related.

This curious fact between the two was discovered by some Internet users who state that Marilyn Monroe, actress who died in August 1962 and the performer of Toxic they are family.

Richard Scott was an immigrant man of English origin who came to the United States in the seventeenth century and when he arrived in that country he rebuilt his life, married and had children. According to the theory, due to family ties, Britney Spears and Marilyn Monroe are ninth-grade cousins.

For now nothing is confirmed, but it is known that Britney Spears has another famous relative, for example, his sister Jamie Lynn, who starred in the series Zoey 101.

Pjg